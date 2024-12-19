TWEAKMENT TREND GUIDE 2025



Predictions, expert insights & an insider perspective into the tweakments dubbed to trend in 2025, provided by globally renowned doctors, surgeons, skin experts, aesthetic nurses & women’s health specialists; trailblazing & leading the world of aesthetics



The ethos...



Cellular rejuvenation, supercharged combinations, hyper-personalisation and functional medicine are set to surge in 2025. We’re talking working on our appearances and overall health from a more holistic standpoint; looking at the underlying causes of our aesthetic concerns and addressing them on a cellular, restorative level... rather than ‘bandaiding’ them by injecting product into the skin without treating the root cause.



Whereby treatments such as dermal filler and Botox remain two of the most popular choices for patients (and will likely always maintain that status!) our esteemed experts unanimously agree that 2025 will see a continued focus on skin health, wellness & personalised approaches to aesthetic concerns.



As we approach 2025, the world of aesthetic tweakments continues to evolve at a rapid pace. With consumers demanding more natural, long-lasting results - and practitioners pushing the boundaries of innovation, the tweakment landscape is more dynamic than ever. Let’s take a deep dive into the tweakment trends poised to take centre stage in 2025... and beyond.





What I’ve noticed in clinic in 2024 and what I expect will trend in 2025…



Dr Tatiana Mandavia, Aesthetic Doctor & Founder of Drs Tatiana + Rishi Advanced Aesthetics



“Injectable skin boosters are back!” says Dr Tatiana. “We are seeing a resurgence of injectables for improving skin quality and contour. We are loving PRP, peptides for fat reduction, injectables to boost subcutaneous fat & mesotherapy for skin hydration and brightening.”



“We are still dissolving a lot of filler. People are still having filler but they want it to be imperceptible - no puffiness, no ridges, no bumps or unevenness. People would rather accept signs of ageing than look overfilled or badly filled. “



“Profhilo Structura will be big in 2025. It meets a need for a product that gives a natural and long-lasting improvement in skin quality without looking like ‘filler’. “





Cellular rejuvenation continues to lead the way



Dr Asha Chhaya, Aesthetic Doctor at The WY Skin Clinic



“My trend predictions for 2025? The spotlight will continue to shine on cellular rejuvenation - with a real focus on wellness, skin and holistic approaches to aesthetic,” Dr Asha reveals. “Treatment wise, I believe Virtue RF microneedling will become huge in the UK over the next 12 months. This device boasts dual wave, multi pulsed technology meaning that we can completely customise treatment to individual needs and achieve great results with minimal pain and downtime. We can also use it to target specific concerns ie Virtue RF Eyes.”



“Combination approaches will continue to trend and become even more effective - I love combining VirtueRF with EXO-HL exosomes for truly transformative results,” Dr Asha reveals. “EvoCyte ExoHL ExoPro 200 Billion Exosomes represent the next generation of exosome technology, featuring enhanced functionality and offering superior regenerative and anti-inflammatory benefits for the skin and hair.”



“In terms of wellness, I predict we’ll see more of a focus on nervous system regulation (the mind and brain) - which can help improve how we age (therefore impacting appearance) - this is actually a unique personal interest of mine, and something I already actively pursue daily!”



“Finally, I believe we’re all going to get more familiar with the term UPF in 2025; which stands for ‘Ultra Processed Foods.’ UPF is going to become a real buzz word over the next 12 months, as people become more educated on the impact their diet has on how they age. Programs such as ZOE can help improve gut health and balance blood sugar will also become more popular.”



Skincare



“I believe there will be more of a focus on skincare for the body in 2025 - for example, using glycolic acid for the legs to exfoliate them and improve the appearance of the skin & Retinol-based body products,” Dr Asha predicts



“I also think we’re going to see more skincare products and treatments focussed on the neck and dec (décolletage) - people have realised that if you only treat the face, there can be an obvious discrepancy of the quality of the skin between the face and these areas... and historically, the neck tends to be neglected in general when it comes to use of SPF and other skincare products.”



Collagen banking & a holistic approach to skin & overall wellness are key!



Emma Wedgwood, Advanced Aesthetic Nurse & Founder of Emma Wedgwood Aesthetics



“I believe (and hope!) that in 2025, we’ll see patients opting to choose medical practitioners for their aesthetic treatments - not just for their safety, but also because of the need for more holistic, comprehensive approaches to patient care,” says Emma.



“Skin, mental health and physical health are very much intertwined - and rather than band-aiding something a patient is unhappy with (by simply injecting filler, for example) the future of aesthetics lies in having deeper conversations. We need to understand a patient’s lifestyle, genetics, diet, environment, health concerns etc - all of which can contribute to their wellbeing, self-esteem and skin health.”



“For example, a patient may come in for Botox, but during their consultation we’ll also discuss menopause or feeling unwell; meaning I can act in a medical capacity to help that person across all areas, rather than being a one-stop-Botox-shop. Medical practitioners can offer things such as blood tests, skin scans and a more holistic approach to the issues you’re presenting with - as well as referring patients to trusted specialists for additional care.”



“I’m also a big advocate for collagen banking. As we age, our body’s natural production of collagen decreases... leading to wrinkles, sagging and loss of volume. Treatments designed to stimulate collagen production are becoming increasingly popular, offering patients a more natural approach to anti-ageing. I love Sofwave for this, due to its ability to promote collagen renewal without damaging the skin's surface.”





TRENDING

The devices, products, brands & treatments to know



Hyalure Dermal Filler



“The future is natural, hyper-personalised and longer-lasting,” Matteo Belamhawal, founder of Hyalure



“In 2025, the aesthetic industry will see a surge in non-invasive treatments that deliver natural results with minimal downtime,” predicts Matteo. “The future lies in personalised care, with advances in skin rejuvenation, hybrid fillers and body contouring. At Hyalure, innovations in hyaluronic acid and CMC- based products are redefining beauty standards, while emerging regenerative treatments like exosome-based therapies promise longer-lasting solutions for ageing and skin health.”

Hyalure isn’t just filler... it’s next generation filler, taking what was possible historically and supercharging it via innovative formulas combining the most effective ingredients



Heleo4® Skin Cellular Detox Facials



“Improving efficacy and skin health like never before…” Alexey Velikiy, Co-founder of Evolution Aesthetics Clinic and Heleo4®.



“In 2025, the trend for high quality skin will only increase. And there aren't many effective methods

that contribute to exactly that. Some people who undergo aesthetic procedures see limited results as a consequence of overstimulation of cell division and low mitochondrial activity,” explains Alexey.



“Resolving this problem would increase the efficacy of aesthetic procedures and delay skin ageing processes - which is what we’re doing at Heleo4®! Cleansing your skin’s tissue prior to aesthetic treatments favours the division of healthier cells and reduces the division of damaged cells. To accomplish this, we developed the innovative Heleo4® Skin Cellular Detox method. This procedure helps stimulate a rebalanced skin foundation... making it a must-have step before other aesthetic treatments, an excellent post-procedural step that provides faster recovery and an ideal stand-alone skin rejuvenation and revitalisation procedure.”



“Heleo4® improves the natural resources of the skin by increasing cell turnover. We’re not injecting or altering your skin - we’re boosting its foundation from the inside out. Heleo4®’s clinically proven technology backed by science, harnesses the power of LED light and professional dermocosmetics to achieve real results.”



“Another notable trend is the increased interest in non-invasive procedures, a shift that occurred after the 2020 pandemic,” Alexey reveals. “Statistics show that more than 70% prefer nowadays non-invasive methods in cosmetology. Heleo4® is a completely non-invasive and even relaxing procedure.”



Sylfirm X & Morphiya



The next generation of microneedling - teamed with advanced Morphiya exosomes and at-home skincare



Industry leaders Novus Medical have been busy in 2024, introducing some of the world’s most advanced RF microneedling technology and exosomes to the UK market... both of which are dubbed to continue their successes into 2025 and beyond!



Sylfirm X is the newest RF microneedling device on the market... which unlike others, is pain-free, able to treat a plethora of skin conditions simultaneously and can be combined with exosomes for incredible skin regenerating results. And the results don’t stop there! As mentioned, when

combined with some of the world’s most advanced exosomes, Morphiya, the results this device can achieve for skin and scalp / hair health are mindblowing! Introduce Morphiya’s at-home exosome-infused skincare products for next-level results



What we’re leaving in 2024...



Emma Wedgwood, Advanced Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner & Prescriber says it best…



“A change I’m hoping to see in 2025 is movement and implementation of regulation across aesthetics and medical aesthetic treatments in the UK,” says Emma Wedgwood, founder of Emma Wedgwood Aesthetics.



She adds, “In 2025, I hope we see less ‘trends’ and sensationalised nicknames for what are,

ultimately, medical procedures (such as Vampire Facials, Salmon Sperm Facials etc.) These kinds

of terms trivialize the serious nature of these procedures. Aesthetic treatments aren’t ‘trends’ - they aren’t as simple as getting a new hairstyle or choosing TikTok trending skincare. They are serious procedures - with very real risks.”





2025 vibe check



Aesthetic tweakments, like any form of medical diagnosis or treatment plan, should be bespoke to each patient… designed on an individual basis. Aesthetic tweakments are most definitely not a one-size-fits-all solution! The reason you have eye-bags may be different to why your BFF does... so whereby on a surface level we can treat this complaint in the same way in both cases - using cosmetic injectables for an instant refresh - it makes sense to understand the why, so you can make lifestyle changes & skin optimising choices for longer-lasting results that work for you.



We’re leaving quick fixes and instant gratification in 2024, in favour of getting to know our bodies, faces & cellular dispositions on a deeper level. No more papering over the cracks & looking at things at surface level - whereby booking in for a quick fix of fillers might plump up deflated pouts or brighten the under-eyes for a time, these treatments mask underlying issues without understanding why they’re occurring.



It’s holistic, it’s health-focussed and it’s happening!



2025 promises to be an exciting year for the world of tweakments, with a clear shift towards more personalised, holistic and technologically advanced treatments. As non-surgical options continue to improve, patients will have even more opportunities to achieve their aesthetic goals without the need for invasive procedures. From cutting-edge collagen-boosting treatments to AI-powered personalised beauty, the future of aesthetics is bright - and the possibilities are endless.