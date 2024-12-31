Leeds, UK — Food enthusiasts and casual diners alike are in for an extraordinary treat as Kerala Canteen opens its doors in Leeds, promising to redefine the city’s culinary landscape. With a bold concept inspired by Kerala’s traditional toddy shops and the creative genius of award-winning chef Bobby Geetha, Kerala Canteen is set to become the go-to destination for vibrant, shareable, and authentic Kerala cuisine.



The Concept: Tradition Meets Innovation

Kerala Canteen captures the essence of Kerala’s beloved toddy shops, where locals gather to enjoy delicious food, community, and culture. Known for their casual, spirited atmosphere and bold flavors, these establishments are a cornerstone of Kerala’s culinary heritage. At Kerala Canteen, this timeless tradition is reimagined for the modern diner, blending authenticity with innovation to create an experience that is both nostalgic and refreshingly unique.

Diners are encouraged to mix and match small plates, bowls, and sides, served as they’re freshly prepared. The menu is designed to foster a sense of sharing and connection, bringing people together over a feast of robust, aromatic dishes that showcase the region’s diverse culinary traditions.



Why This Concept Matters

Kerala Canteen isn’t just about food; it’s about storytelling, culture, and community. In a fast-paced world, it offers a moment to pause and savor authentic flavors, celebrate vibrant traditions, and enjoy meaningful connections. By staying true to its roots while embracing modern sensibilities, Kerala Canteen delivers a dining experience that is both immersive and inclusive.

In addition, the restaurant’s commitment to affordability ensures that exceptional food is accessible to everyone. With most dishes priced under £10 and a zero-service charge policy, Kerala Canteen brings premium dining within reach during challenging economic times.



Meet the Mastermind: Chef Bobby Geetha

Kerala Canteen owes its unique identity to the vision and expertise of Chef Bobby Geetha. A celebrated culinary artist with over a decade of experience in 5-star luxury kitchens, Bobby has trained under Michelin-starred chefs and made his mark as a quarter-finalist on BBC’s MasterChef: The Professionals.

Bobby’s passion for Kerala’s culinary heritage is deeply personal, rooted in his upbringing in Trivandrum, the capital city of Kerala. His journey from traditional kitchens to globally renowned restaurants fuels his mission to showcase the depth and diversity of Kerala cuisine on an international stage. By blending time-honored recipes with innovative techniques, Bobby ensures that every dish at Kerala Canteen is a masterpiece.



Meet Chef Abdulkhadar Allingal Siddique: The Master of Kerala Cuisine

Chef Abdulkhadar Allingal Siddique, widely known as Chef Abdulla, is a culinary virtuoso celebrated for his expertise in Kerala cuisine and his mastery of authentic biriyani. With an impressive career spanning Michelin-starred Indian restaurants in London, the prestigious Taj Group of luxury 5-star hotels in India, and the iconic Tharavadu in Leeds, Chef Abdulla has earned a reputation as a local hero and pioneer of Kerala flavors.

As the Head Chef of Kerala Canteen, Chef Abdulla now combines his authentic culinary artistry with the visionary menu concepts of Chef Bobby Geetha. Together, they craft an innovative dining experience that honors Kerala’s rich heritage while bringing a modern twist to traditional recipes.



What’s on the Menu?

The menu at Kerala Canteen is a love letter to Kerala’s rich culinary tapestry. Highlights include:

Trivandrum Fried Chicken: A nostalgic dish inspired by Chef Bobby’s childhood.

Beef & Bone Marrow Curry: A hearty favorite straight from Kerala’s toddy shop traditions made with flat iron steak.

Green Goddess Cutlet: A modern vegetarian delight with a Kerala twist.

Jackfruit Curry: A regional classic that celebrates local ingredients.

Pulled Duck Leg Mappas: A luxurious take on a traditional Kerala recipe.

For those with a sweet tooth, the desserts offer a creative fusion of flavors, including Cardamom Chocolate Brownieand Mung Dal Jaggery Payasam—a Kerala lentil sweet porridge.



Kerala Canteen: More Than a Restaurant

Kerala Canteen stands as a testament to the power of food as a cultural bridge. By bringing authentic Kerala flavors to Leeds, Chef Bobby Geetha is not only elevating the city’s dining scene but also fostering a deeper appreciation for one of India’s most diverse and flavorful cuisines.



Grand Opening: A Special Welcome Offer

To celebrate its grand opening, Kerala Canteen is offering a 50% discount on food for the entire first month. This special offer, which excludes already discounted combo deals and Saturday services, is a reflection of Chef Bobby’s commitment to making premium dining accessible to all. Guests are encouraged to book in advance to secure their spot.

Additionally, Kerala Canteen has introduced a loyalty program, allowing diners to earn points for every pound spent. These points can be redeemed for free meals, making every visit even more rewarding.



NB: You Must be a Canteen Club Member to get 50% Discount you can use discount many times as you wish only for Dine .



Official Opening Date: 10th January 2025.





Visit Kerala Canteen Today

Experience the magic of Kerala’s toddy shop culture, reimagined for modern tastes. Visit Kerala Canteen in Leeds and embark on a culinary journey that’s as rich in flavor as it is in heritage. For reservations and more information, visit [Kerala Canteen Website].





Contact Information:

Name: Kerala Canteen

Location: 5 St Peter Street, LS27 8AQ, Next Door To Famous Kendells Bistro, Wardrobe, Aagrah Restaurant, BBC Yorkshire Building

Email: info@keralacanteen.com

Phone: 0113 242 3600