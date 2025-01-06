France Media Group



For anyone looking for a home in France, the best place to start is at the French Property Exhibition. Held every January in London, it brings together a whole host of property professionals under one roof – between them they can cover every aspect of a property purchase or relocation to France.

Visitors will be able to discuss their property dreams with estate agents, who can advise them on the different locations, prices and the buying process, and guide them through the details of properties for sale across France.

Legal and financial experts will be on hand to explain everything from sales contracts to inheritance planning, and currency transfer to tax matters. Those planning a move across the Channel can chat with relocation experts and removals companies. Other exhibitors will include building/renovation specialists, healthcare and insurance experts, international schools and property management companies.

Many of the estate agents at the exhibition moved to France from the UK themselves and are able to advise visitors from a personal point of view. “The exhibition is a great way for us to share our experiences of living the French dream,” says Joanna Leggett, Marketing Director at Leggett Immobilier. “Meeting people face to face makes an enormous difference to us, and we can reassure them of any concerns they may have.”

Exhibition sponsor Blevins Franks will be advising visitors on key financial and tax matters. Jason Porter, Business Development Director, says: “The exhibition is an invaluable resource for anyone considering a move to France, with such a wide range of experts on hand. Our team will guide visitors through the tax, succession and financial planning aspects of relocating, helping them start their journey in the best position.”



FREE SEMINARS

One of the most valued aspects of the exhibition is the daily programme of free seminars, which go into depth about buying and selling French property, choosing a location, understanding the French tax and legal systems, maximising budgets through currency exchange, and moving to France.

Fab Pelissier of seminar sponsor Fab Expat says: “This event is a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with passionate individuals who are looking to make France their new home."



TRUSTED BRAND

The French Property Exhibitions have been going for over 30 years, so we like to think we know what we’re doing! Whether visitors are looking for a holiday bolthole or planning a whole new life in France, and whatever their chosen region and budget, the exhibition is the perfect place to get started, or continue, on a French property or relocation journey.

“Despite all the online resources buyers can access, they still value direct contact with property professionals, especially in this era of fake news and scams,” says Karen Tait, Editor of French Property News magazine. “Bringing everyone together under one roof, the exhibition really is a one-stop-shop for anyone considering a property purchase or move to France.”





