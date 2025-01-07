Specialist Hair and Beauty training provider Kleek Apprenticeships proudly announces the opening of its new Hair Academy in Camden, London this week.



Located on the ground floor at 1a Harmood Street, the new apprenticeship centre brings Kleek Apprenticeship’s award-winning, outstanding hairdressing and barbering training to the heart of the capital.



As Kleek Apprenticeships celebrates 25 years of delivering excellence in hair and beauty training, we look forward to working with salons and apprentices throughout London and surrounding areas.



With around 100 apprentices ready to begin their journey, Kleek continues to build on its legacy, having trained over 8,000 apprentices who have benefited from the exceptional training provided by our Kleek Educators and their employer salons.

The new Academy has been meticulously designed to provide an inviting and inspirational salon environment. Here, learners will gain invaluable practical experience whilst mastering all the skills, knowledge and behaviours required to become qualified hairdressers and barbers.



Tina Ockerby, Managing Director of Kleek Apprenticeships said: “Kleek Apprenticeships has created an amazing space that fulfils the needs of both new talent and businesses across Camden and Greater London as a whole. The London Academy alongside our Colchester and Maidstone Academies, reinforces our impressive country-wide growth and significantly enhances our presence across the South-East.”



The Hair Academy marks Kleek’s sixth location. As a specialist apprenticeship provider, Kleek operates academy centres across England in Colchester, Darlington, London, Maidstone, Newcastle upon Tyne and Stockton-on-Tees. Each year Kleek supports over 800 learners while working with more than 500 salon and spa businesses to help them achieve success by upskilling their workforce through the various hair and beauty apprenticeship training programmes on offer.



OPENING OFFER:



The Hair Academy will officially welcome clients on Monday 13 January 2025. All first visits will be FREE, by booking your appointment quoting ‘Our Treat’.

You can take advantage of salon services, all provided by our talented training apprentices, under expert supervision from our London team of educators.



Book now: call 0203 337 9393 or email london@kleek.ac.uk



Location Address: Kleek Academy London, Ground Floor, 1a Harmood Street, London NW1 8DN

Nearest Tube: Camden or Chalk Farm.



Apprenticeships:

Kleek Academy London is still taking enrolments for both Level 2 and Level 3 courses at the new academy and across the region.



Visit kleekapprenticeships.co.uk or email recruitment@kleek.ac.uk for further information.





More about Kleek Apprenticeships

Kleek Apprenticeships (formerly known as Saks Education until 2023) has been the nation’s leading trailblazer in hair and beauty training since it began offering apprenticeships in 2000. Following exponential growth, they are now recognised as the number one training provider in the Hair and Beauty industry.



With 25 years of experience in delivering work-based apprenticeships, Kleek Apprenticeships has trained more than 7,000 apprentices in over 850 salons nationwide.

Rated Ofsted Outstanding since 2006, they deliver a full suite of Level 2 and Level 3 Hairdressing, Beauty Therapy and Barbering qualifications, as well as additional short course and assessor courses through Kleek Training.



