TV shows play an important role in creating and cementing stereotypes – but they can also be used to challenge them, researchers at NEOMA Business School find.



Research lecturer Maria Carolina Zanette and PhD student Sophie Raynaud published a study examining how the character of Phoebe Buffay from the hit TV sitcom Friends influenced stereotypes of vegetarians and environmentally conscious consumers.



“Phoebe, who embodies ecological militancy, becomes a stereotyped figure through her repeated actions, such as her devotion to animals. These recurring actions help construct stereotypes around this type of character,” says Raynaud.



The study outlines three ways in which the character’s traits and actions are stereotyped.



• Reproduction – where a character trait is subject to regular remarks or jokes. For example, Phoebe’s vegetarianism is often ridiculed.



• Overlaying – where multiple traits are combined to reinforce how a character is presented. For example, Phoebe’s vegetarianism and anti-patriotism combine in her refusal to eat a turkey at Thanksgiving.



• Evolution – where a character undergoes a gradual change, softening traits that were originally seen as extreme or undesirable. For example, as the series progresses, Phoebe changes from a strict militant ecologist to a more conventional consumer.



The researchers suggest these techniques when writing Phoebe’s character consolidate an eccentric image of consumers who are concerned about sustainability.



“This type of representation can have repercussions in the real world, for example, by making it difficult for people to accept certain sustainable behaviours,” says Zanette.



However, the researchers also indicate examples of TV shows using complex characterisation to challenge stereotypes. For example, they say shows like Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy create challenging roles for female actors of colour, allowing them to explore characters with diverse origins and varied profiles in prominent roles.



The researchers also suggest more TV shows could use narrative techniques to challenge stereotypes of environmentally conscious consumers, providing a source of inspiration for brands and professionals who wish to promote messages of social transformation.



This study was published in the Journal of Marketing Management.



