Could this be the most contagious yawn?

It’s official, yawning is actually good for you. But why do we yawn? According to sleep experts, it releases the ‘feel good’ hormone serotonin, as well as dopamine, which helps influence mood and sleep.



A study of 2,000 adults commissioned by Bensons for Beds revealed that the average adult yawns five times a day – with between 8pm and 10pm the most popular time. Although this was closely followed by the afternoon period of 2pm to 4pm.



Nearly four in 10 (37 per cent) think yawning is good for you and 40 per cent feel more energised.



However, in some cases yawning has interrupted a work meeting or when listening to a friend tell a story – and in a job interview.



The study also revealed the 30 most awkward moments Brits have been caught yawning, which include at a wedding, on a date and even when meeting a partner’s parents.



At a funeral, at the dentist and while giving a presentation also featured in the list.



With a dozy 13 per cent even admitting to having stifled one while a friend was tearfully sharing emotional news.



In response to the research Bensons for Beds has launched YawnHub – a dedicated online hub of contagious yawning content to help get Brits yawning, feeling good and spreading the positivity of the yawn this January.



But why do we yawn? Do our yawns have meaning? Aside from the top two reasons for yawning – tiredness and ‘catching’ one from someone else - 32 per cent cite boredom as a big cause, while 20 per cent put it down to stress or anxiety.



Sleep Expert, Dr Sophie Bostock, working in partnership with the Bensons, said: “Contrary to popular belief, yawning can be beneficial – it is associated with the release of dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin, which can have a stress-relieving effect.



“There are several theories about why we yawn, but there’s no one definitive answer.



“Yawning is often associated with stretching, and increased flow of oxygen and nutrients to the brain, which helps to wake us up. Yawning can also increase before and during stressful situations and may have a role in promoting relaxation. We also tend to yawn more in hot weather, which might indicate that it has a role in controlling temperature.



“Research shows that in humans and animals yawning is also contagious.”



The study revealed 84 per cent of adults think yawning is contagious, with 71 per cent likely to do so if someone near them succumbs to one.



Sometimes though, we’d like to know how to stop yawning. In some cases, this has interrupted a serious conversation, sometimes causing laughter, or even leading to being called out by a friend or family member for being rude.



But 45 per cent said they’re not intentionally being impolite, with 37 per cent claiming yawning should not cause you to be judged.



It also emerged that 35 per cent think there are different types of yawns.



To hide a yawn, 53 per cent use their hand to cover their mouth, while others close their mouth tightly (44 per cent) or breathe deeply through the nose (25 per cent).



Six in 10 (61 per cent) reckon they’re good at hiding it, but 29 per cent admit their efforts are never successful – with those caught yawning left feeling embarrassed, awkward – and apologetic.



And the top three ways people yawn are politely – with the mouth kept small so as not to disturb anyone (32 per cent), silently but dramatically – with the mouth wide open (20 per cent), and a yawn that starts normally but then is embellished with sound effects (15 per cent).



Regardless of whether you’re constantly yawning or you only do it occasionally, the new YawnHub page features five yawn-size videos hero-ing the five most popular yawning styles which include:



The Cat Yawn

Take a deep breath, open your mouth wide and yaaaaawn in total silence.



The Stretch Yawn

Stretch your neck out, tilt your head back and unwind as you watch this expressive yawn stretch throughout your entire body.



The Mouse Yawn

Imagine your internal yawn slowly and quietly being released, as you keep your mouth squeezed as small as possible so as not to disturb anyone, perhaps just letting out a little squeak as the name suggests!



The Bear Yawn

Release your inner bear as your yawn becomes more embellished with extra sound effects like an ‘aaaaah’.



The Liberator Yawn

Feel this enthusiastic yawn take over your whole body, as it relaxes and rejuvenates you.



Lisa Richards Head of Marketing at Bensons for Beds said: “We can’t always help when we yawn and sometimes the timing is not quite ideal or appropriate.



“However, yawning is proven to have a myriad of benefits, so at Bensons, we want to celebrate the yawn and spread its contagious, feel-good benefits.”



THE TOP 30 PLACES BRITS HAVE STIFLED A YAWN:



1. During a work meeting

2. While listening to a friend/relative tell a story

3. On public transport

4. While on a video call

5. When dining out

6. In church/a religious venue

7. At a party

8. On a night out e.g. at a bar

9. While driving

10. At a funeral

11. At the cinema

12. At a job interview

13. During a wedding ceremony

14. When someone is sharing emotional news / crying

15. At the theatre

16. On a date

17. At a concert

18. In a library

19. While giving a presentation

20. While reading my child a bedtime story

21. During a medical consultation e.g. doctors

22. Watching a sports game

23. During sex

24. When meeting a partner’s parents

25. When taking a photo/selfie

26. At the dentist

27. At my child’s parents evening

28. At an art gallery/museum

29. At the gym / fitness class

30. In a courtroom



