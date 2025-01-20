EMBARGOED UNTIL 00:01AM GMT, MONDAY 20 JANUARY 2025



Blue Monday: New research reveals Britain's saddest cities



New data from Bigvits.co.uk shows Google searches for Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) hit 15.6 million in 2024, with 23% of Brits looking online for SAD advice.



Meanwhile, a further 11.9 million of us are turning to Google for meditation and mindfulness tips.



Bristol tops the list for searches about Seasonal Affective Disorder (460,200 searches) showing residents there are keen to tackle the Winter blues. In contrast, Newcastle has some of the lowest search levels (312,600), relative to its population.



‘Self Care Sunday’ searches grew by 900% in 2024, reaching 5,000 monthly as more people embrace the trend. Experts say this is a positive step, as more of us are seeking help to stay upbeat during darker months. For the last five years, the data from the family run online wellbeing company shows that SAD searches consistently peak in November and again in January.



Source Bigvits.co.uk Google Trends (1).png



Key Findings - Bigvits.co.uk Wellbeing research



Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD): More than 15.6 million annual Google searches in the UK, with peaks in November and January.



Britain's saddest and happiest cities revealed; Bristol the ‘saddest’ and Greater Manchester the 'happiest' (with the least searches for Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)) for its population.



Proactively Seeking Calm: Brits made 11.98 million searches for mindfulness and meditation, showing our proactive approach to mental health.



Bigvits.co.uk’s new well-being snapshot takes a closer look at search habits around the country - shedding light on which regions seem most curious (or concerned) about the Winter blues.



Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) searches by country





Approx. Population



Annual Seasonal Affective Disorder Related Searches



% of Population Searching



England



56.0M



11.8M



21.10%



Northern Ireland



1.9M



559,200



29.40%



Scotland



5.5M



1.25M



22.70%



Wales



3.2M



667,800



20.9%



UK (Total)



67.0M



15.6M



23.30%



Northern Ireland shows the highest proportion of SAD searches relative to its population, with 29% of residents (by population) looking for SAD information online.



England and Scotland follow, with roughly 21% and 23% respectively, whilst Wales reports a smaller proportion at about 20.9%.



“It’s obvious from our research that seasonal sadness is a key factor in many Brits’ well-being concerns,” says Dr. Shane Thurlow, PhD and Nutritional Scientist at Bigvits.co.uk.



“Quality sleep, balanced nutrition, and time in nature can help ease Blue Monday’s impact. Small, steady steps toward wellbeing bring huge rewards.”



He adds: “Despite interest in SAD, the spike in mindfulness, meditation, and ‘Self Care Sunday’ searches in our research reflect a push towards proactive mental health”.



City Searches for Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD per 1,000 (Highest to Lowest)







City



Google Yearly Search Volume



Population



Searches per 1,000 people



% of Population



1



Bristol



460,200



467,099



985



98.50%



2



York



177,600



198,051



898



89.80%



3



Edinburgh



447,600



527,620



848



84.80%



4



Brighton & Hove



226,800



277,103



818



81.80%



5



Hull



204,600



267,100



766



76.60%



6



Glasgow



477,000



635,640



750



75.00%



7



Belfast



244,200



345,418



707



70.70%



8



Birmingham



2,775,600



4,300,000



645



64.50%



9



Cardiff



237,000



372,089



637



63.70%



10



Leeds



450,000



822,483



547



54.70%



11



Sheffield



301,200



556,521



541



54.10%



12



Nottingham



171,000



323,632



528



52.80%



13



Liverpool



433,200



917,032



472



47.20%



14



London



3,355,800



8,799,800



381



38.10%



15



Newcastle



312,600



823,000



380



38.00%



16



Greater Manchester



513,000



2,900,000



177



17.70%



N.B. Google figures indicative: high numbers per population may mean the same people searching multiple times or non-residents searching in a place. These findings are based on search behaviour and do not constitute medical evidence.



For more information, images, or interviews, please contact: Rachel Clark: rachel@onlythekind.com / 07557 400 973



Notes to Editors:



Data Sources: 2024/2025 Google search volumes analysed by Bigvits.co.uk using Google Keyword Planner and Google Trends.



About Bigvits: Bigvits.co.uk is a UK-based, family-owned business passionate about health and wellbeing. Bigvits.co.uk delivers high quality, trusted vitamins and supplements to over 400,000 customers.



For a limited time, Bigvits is offering a FREE nutrition consultation to members of the media. Please book and quote 'Media' at bigvits.co.uk



About Dr Shane Thurlow PhD: Dr Shane is a Nutritional Scientist with a focus on researching and explaining the science behind nutrition, health, and wellness in the UK.



About Blue Monday: Blue Monday, commonly falling on the third Monday of January, has gained notoriety as the UK’s most depressing day. While its origins stem from a marketing campaign, the date still serves as a reminder that the post-holiday slump can affect our well-being.



For anyone seeking support with their mental wellbeing, resources like Mind, Samaritans (https://www.samaritans.org/ / 116 123), and NHS helplines offer free, confidential guidance and help.



Ends