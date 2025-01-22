Trek Trading is thrilled to present this hand-painted replica collection of some of the most famous American Cars from the ‘60s and ‘70s. These 1:43 scale die-cast models bring to life some of the most iconic cars to have been developed in the USA all in intricate and precise detail in an unmissable celebration of the hey-day of muscle and pony cars.



High-performance cars took the American automotive scene by storm during the ‘60s. Their affordability put breakneck speed and raw power at the fingertips of the average American. To own one was to engage with your rebellious spirit: the guttural growl of a V8 beneath a smooth and sleek chassis resonated with the growing American ideals of freedom and individuality. During their peak in the ‘70s, these American Cars became symbols of innovation and modernity as their influence was supercharged by their presence in film, television and music. These American Cars epitomised speed and style, gripping the imagination of a generation searching for adventure on the open road.



Subscribe today and you’ll receive two cars with their accompanying magazines. Issues 1 & 2 of this incredible collection feature two spectacular Chevrolets: the 1963 Sting Ray, with its iconic split rear-window, and the Chevelle resplendent in royal blue with white racing stripes. Each model will arrive positioned on its own display stand which details the brand and year of the car’s original manufacture, set against a cinematic diorama background within a clear presentation case.



The magazines that accompany the cars will provide you with everything you need to know about each model, including its manufacturing journey as well as the cultural events that were taking hold of America at the time. You’ll receive a free, branded binder to keep these magazines pristine, as well as four additional stunning gifts – in total, worth over £50. A Premium Subscription is also available where you’ll not only receive these five amazing gifts, but three further replicas in a bumper 1:24 scale.



This incredible collection is fully licensed, available UK-wide with completely free shipping and can be flexibly and transparently managed by you. Issues 1 & 2 will cost just £11.98. After your first delivery, you’ll receive two issues per month for £25.98, your collection will grow to include powerful Pontiacs, Mustangs and Plymouths while your free gifts roll in over the 2nd, 3rd and 4th deliveries.



By subscribing today, you’ll be able to begin your own collection of the cars that encapsulated the spirit of America and captured the imaginations of thrill-seekers around the world.



Under license from DeAgostini.



-----------------------end--------------------------

Adam Symes

adam.symes@treklogisitcs.co.uk

07855860538