ALAN TITCHMARSH SHARES HIS HOT TUB CONFESSIONS ABOUT 'COMMON' GARDEN THINGS.





The nation's best loved garden expert, Alan Titchmarsh, admits he’s “common to the core” in his latest article on Saturday 25th January on Scribehound Gardening. Giving Nicky Haslam's 'list of things he finds common' a run for his money, Titchmarsh takes on the vulgarities of the gardening world with his signature wit and charm - is it time for Nicky to throw in the (tea) towel?



Despite hot tubs making it onto the list, Titchmarsh admits that he has one in his garden, and, whilst wind chimes are lambasted for drowning out the sounds of nature, he happily enjoys birdsong from the foaming bubbles of the heated monstrosity he once looked at “disapprovingly”.



There's no holding back from Titchmarsh as he makes his opinions known on bird feeders - ostentatious, tool trolleys - useless, and petunias - unfashionable. Some of his other gardening gripes include:

- Gladioli ("In the garden? Yuk")

- White gardens (We're not stuck in the '50s!)

- Overzealous garden signage ("Dad's Veg Patch"? Really?)

Titchmarsh shakes up the world of gardening with his direct opinions that are bold, unfiltered and entirely hilarious - this is Titchmarsh as you’ve never heard him before!



The full article was released on Scribehound Gardening on Saturday, January 25th.





