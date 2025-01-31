Oriflame, a global leader in beauty and wellness, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Children on the Edge, a renowned child rights organisation that works hand-in-hand with communities to provide the very best help possible to children.



Through this collaboration, 50p from every sale of Oriflame’s best-selling Tender Care Multi-Purpose Balm in the UK and Ireland will be donated directly to Children on the Edge. With just 50p, a child can receive the gift of education in a safe space for a day.



“At Oriflame, we are deeply committed to social sustainability,” says UK Managing Director Sofia Radomska at Oriflame. “We understand the influence we have on lives around the world, and our ambition is to maximise our positive impact. This partnership with Children on the Edge aligns perfectly with our mission to make the world a better place. Together, we are creating spaces where children can truly thrive.”



Children on the Edge’s mission goes beyond education, delivering hope, joy, and the possibility of brighter futures. Their programs emphasise life-changing initiatives that empower children to play, learn, and grow in environments filled with colour, fun, and security.



Ben Wilkes, Chief Operating Officer at Children of the Edge says "We are incredibly proud to be working with Oriflame in the UK and Ireland. The deep commitment to values from the business coupled with the infectious passion of the brand partners promises great things for the year ahead. We are very grateful that the company will donate 50p from the sale of every Tender Care product to Children on the Edge and this will contribute to huge change for marginalised children around the world."



With a legacy of innovation and community empowerment, Oriflame’s partnership with Children on the Edge marks an important step in amplifying its global impact. By choosing Tender Care Multi-Purpose Balm, customers will play an integral role in this initiative, directly supporting the education and well-being of children in need.



To explore Oriflame’s Tender Care Multi-Purpose Balm, visit uk.oriflame.com.



Imagery available here.



Caption for Children on the Edge image: "One of Children on the Edge's learning centres in India providing a safe, protective space for children to learn and play"





About Oriflame

Founded in Sweden 1967, we are a social selling beauty company present in over 60 countries around the world. We have a different and holistic view on beauty – Beauty by Sweden. For us beauty is a way of life; to be healthy, enjoy beautiful skin and to find your personal expression. Our portfolio of nature-inspired beauty products powered by science are marketed through approximately 3 million Independent Oriflame Brand Partners, offering a comprehensive range of skincare, make-up, personal and hair care, fragrance, accessories and nutritional products. All ingredients undergo eco-ethical screening to ensure sustainable sourcing and safety while we strive to have minimal impact on the environment.

About Children on the Edge

Children on the Edge is a child rights organisation created to support the world’s most marginalised children, living in some of the toughest situations. Currently working with more than 20,000 children in Bangladesh, India, Uganda, Myanmar, and Lebanon.

