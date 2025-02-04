[France, 04/02/2025] – Solvace, a global leader in Operational Excellence digital solutions, is starting 2025 with a clear vision for the future. Following a transformative 2024, the company is investing on additional AI-driven innovations, announcing a leadership transition, and outlining plans for continued global expansion.



A Year of Growth and Platform Advancements



In 2024, Solvace experienced significant growth, driven by the rising demand for digital solutions in Operational Excellence. The company expanded its presence across industries and regions, enhanced its platform capabilities, and solidified its reputation as a trusted partner for organisations seeking efficiency and transformation.



This growth was reflected in the increasing adoption of the platform, which reached new heights, with a 36% increase in active users, a 25% rise in plants adopting Solvace’s solutions, and new global clients joining the platform to accelerate their digital transformation. To support this momentum, Solvace strengthened its team, increasing its workforce by 23% and expanding into new countries, ensuring greater proximity to clients worldwide.



At the same time, Solvace has been actively contributing to the evolution of the Connected Worker market, leading the transition towards a more integrated Operational Excellence platform approach. As organisations move beyond fragmented solutions, Solvace has strengthened its position at the forefront of digital transformation, connectivity, and process optimisation, supporting a more holistic and scalable approach to Operational Excellence.



These accomplishments have laid a strong foundation for the next chapter of Solvace’s journey.



Expanding Innovation with the 3rd Generation Solvace Platform



As part of its continued focus on innovation, Solvace took a major step forward with the launch of its “3rd generation platform” in 2024, designed to enhance communication and engagement across teams. One of its key releases is a corporate OpEx social network (Posts) designed to promote even more knowledge sharing and decentralised communication among people from different levels, shifts, and plants, fostering an augmented continuous improvement community.



Alongside Posts, the platform introduces a powerful suite of new applications -including Communication, Survey, and Praise apps - that bridge communication gaps and provide organisations with effective tools to connect with frontline teams, ensuring better visibility, alignment, and engagement across operations.



Building on this evolution, Solvace is preparing to launch innovative new platform features in 2025, further leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and augmented reality to drive Operational Excellence. The company has been at the forefront of AI-driven solutions, with established capabilities such as AI-powered Root Cause Analysis (RCA), which automatically suggests previous cases to streamline problem-solving. More recently, Solvace introduced AI-driven video translation for the One Point Lesson (OPL) module, enabling seamless multilingual knowledge sharing and improving accessibility across global teams.



Expanding on these advancements, the company’s upcoming AI-powered Copilot will provide real-time operational insights and predictive analytics, empowering teams to make faster, data-driven decisions and streamline complex processes. This new feature will further enhance efficiency and precision across operations, taking operational intelligence to the next level.



Another development is the advanced AR-driven solutions within the mobile version of the Solvace platform, enhancing day-to-day operational tasks. AR capabilities will now support key use cases, such as visualizing pending Defect Tags in front of machines, helping teams resolve issues faster, and accessing procedural guidance through the One Point Lesson (OPL), ensuring greater precision and efficiency on the shop floor. Additionally, a version compatible with AR glasses will provide hands-free access to critical information in dynamic work environments, with further innovations on the horizon to keep improving efficiency and connectivity.



By integrating these AI and AR-driven advancements, Solvace continues to push the boundaries of digital transformation, unlocking even greater value for businesses and helping them stay competitive in an ever-evolving landscape.



Leadership Transition: A New Chapter for Solvace



Solvace is excited to announce a strategic leadership transition. Renato Basso, the company’s Founder and current CEO/CPO will now dedicate his efforts to driving product innovation and leading Solvace’s expansion into new markets. This shift underscores Solvace’s commitment to innovation and growth.



Joining the company as the new Chief Executive Officer is Fred de Haro, who brings over 35 years of experience driving technology-led growth and innovation. With a proven track record in building high-performing teams, navigating complex ownership environments and achieving high-growth outcomes, Fred is well-positioned to scale-up Solvace’s global strategy and further enhance its value to clients.



Expanding the Team to Drive Global Growth



To support its next phase of growth, Solvace has welcomed new talents across different departments. These strategic hires bring extensive expertise in their respective fields, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation, scalability, and global expansion.



Liliana Bauer recently joined Solvace as Marketing Director, bringing extensive expertise in the field, gained through years of experience across diverse industries. In her new role, Liliana will lead the marketing team in expanding the company’s global brand presence and driving the successful adoption of its innovative solutions on a global scale.



Luis Gustavo Bugallo joins as Head of Software Architecture, leading efforts to optimise platform scalability/reliability and innovation. With extensive experience in software engineering, he will play a key role in advancing Solvace’s technological capabilities and ensuring the platform remains at the forefront of digital transformation.



Additionally, a Global Head of Human Resources will be announced in the coming weeks, overseeing talent development, organisational culture, and workforce expansion in different regions.



We have also strengthened our Customer Success (CS) team, particularly in Europe, reinforcing our commitment to providing high-quality local support and expertise while ensuring even closer collaboration with our clients.



These appointments mark an important step in strengthening Solvace’s core functions and equipping the company for its next phase of global expansion.



About Solvace



Solvace is a global leader in Operational Excellence, providing digital tools and innovative solutions that empower organisations to optimise processes, improve efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth. Trusted by industry leaders across the globe, Solvace is dedicated to driving transformation and delivering value through cutting-edge technology and expertise.



For more information, please visit www.solvace.com