Hiring across marketing and creative roles are showing signs of an uplift as digital transformation drives demand for specialist skills. That’s according to the latest data from international recruitment expert, Robert Half.



In its latest Hiring Intentions survey, the specialist in marketing and creative recruitment noted an uptick in plans to recruit in the remit. The number of employers intending to expand their permanent marketing headcount in the first half of 2025 is up seven percentage points on figures from H2 last year.



More than a third (37%) of firms will be hiring for permanent marketing and creative teams by the summer, while 26% intend to recruit more contract resources. According to Robert Half, this demand is likely being driven by the growing need for digital transformation in the marketing remit.





Madeleine Barnes, Practice Manager - Digital, Marketing & Creative at Robert Half commented:



“The marketing function is usually the first to feel the impact of economic slowdowns, so this uptick in hiring intentions is highly promising. With digital transformation in marketing and content growing in demand, it’s likely that much of this optimism is being driven by a need for specialists in digital marketing in particular. Indeed, we’re seeing significant demand for digital marketing specialists, social media managers, CRM experts and SEO & Paid Search professionals with design and content skills of particular interest for employers.



“However, we also can’t ignore that those in this profession play a crucial role in supporting sales teams across every business. Marketeers and creatives act as the key to boosting business growth, which makes this hiring trend all the more promising following what has been a challenging year.”



Ends



Press contact

Vickie Collinge

vickie@bluesky-pr.com

01582 790705



About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world’s first and largest specialised talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore talent solutions, research and insights atwww.roberthalf.com/gb/en.