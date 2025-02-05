LONDON, 03 February 2025 – The UIM E1 World Championship presented by PIF, the world’s first and only all-electric raceboat series, announces a new multi-year, global broadcast rights agreement with DAZN, the world’s leading sports entertainment platform.



DAZN will broadcast all sessions of the innovative racing Championship backed by famous team owners including Tom Brady, Didier Drogba, Rafael Nadal and Will Smith – for free.



The final race of each weekend will be broadcast exclusively by DAZN across key international territories including Canada, DACH, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, New Zealand and Japan.



With DAZN’s unparalleled scale platforms – streaming a mix of live and non-live content in over 200 markets – this agreement gives E1 a platform to bring the sport’s unique racing action to a truly global audience.



The agreement will see DAZN not only stream highlights from the group stages and qualification sessions globally but also create exclusive content featuring E1’s stellar list of celebrity owners and male and female pilots.



This deal builds on a successful collaboration between E1 and DAZN for the Championship’s debut series which saw a season of thrilling racing culminate in a victory for Team Brady, owned by NFL icon Tom Brady.



The 2025 season is set to be more electrifying than ever as the Championship continues to race against the backdrop of iconic global cities, culminating in the season finale in Miami.



Rodi Basso, co-founder and CEO at E1 said: “At E1, we’re driven by innovation and pushing the boundaries of possibility. In DAZN, we have a broadcaster who shares our vision to engage the sports fans of the future through technological advancement and unique sporting entertainment.



“This season, we continue in our mission to redefine racing on water, providing sports fans with a thrilling spectacle at the intersection of motorsport, entertainment and sustainability. Fans can expect more drama, jeopardy, and adrenaline as the RaceBirds take flight once again.”



Shay Segev, CEO at DAZN Group, said: “DAZN and E1 are both dedicated to building an experience which engages fans across the world with new and innovative content. By extending our partnership with E1, DAZN will continue to deliver one-of-a-kind entertainment to fans, merging cutting-edge technology with unparalleled sporting action.”



For more information on E1, visit our website at www.e1series.com.



- - - ENDS - - -



About the UIM E1 World Championship presented by PIF:

E1 is the world’s first and only all-electric raceboat championship sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), the international governing body for powerboating activities. The UIM E1 World Championship presented by PIF was established to create a new, exciting and competitive on-water racing Championship using electric technologies to focus efforts on innovations that help protect and restore our urban waters and coastal areas.



The Championship sees teams featuring both a male and female pilot. Racing on the water in iconic cities around the world including Jeddah, Doha, Monaco, Lake Como and Miami, teams are owned by some of the biggest names on the planet. These already include Will Smith, Marc Anthony and Steve Aoki from the world of entertainment, Rafael Nadal, Tom Brady, Virat Kohli, Didier Drogba and LeBron James from the world of sport and Marcelo Claure from the world of business.



E1 pilots navigate tight and technical circuits behind the wheel of the electric RaceBirds. For the latest news and updates, follow us at @E1Series on Facebook, X and Instagram. #ChampionsOfTheWater

https://www.e1series.com/



