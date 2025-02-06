JORVIK Viking Festival, 17-23 February 2025



A brand-new Viking longship, a sword that never misses its target, and recreations of the world’s largest fossilised poo will all take centre stage at Europe’s largest Viking Festival, with JORVIK Viking Festival returning to the streets of York this February half term, 17 – 23 February.



Five days of Norse fun, living history, hands-on combat, and lectures, washed down with the finest mead, culminates in a parade of over 200 Vikings through the historic streets of York, and two dramatic evening son-et-lumière shows. The event is a firm highlight in York’s event calendar, drawing visitors from all over the world, with activities to appeal to everyone from the smallest child to the fiercest warrior!



“This is our 40th anniversary year of JORVIK Viking Festival, and we’re determined that those who follow in the footsteps of our Norse ancestors will not be disappointed when they get here,” proclaims the man behind this year’s programme, Gareth Henry of York Archaeology, the charity which organises and funds the Festival. “As usual, we are celebrating the end of winter in true Nordic style – so whether you want to learn to fight like a Berserker, make your own authentic pair of Viking socks, or just stand back and watch an army of warriors take to the streets, we’ve got something for you!”



A free living history encampment forms the heart of the Festival, taking over Parliament Street with an array of tents featuring craftsmen and traders, with the opportunity to handle replica armour and weapons. “In the medieval period, the Vikings were known as fierce warriors; in our living history encampment, they are brilliant explainers and interpreters who love to talk about their specialist areas of expertise,” explains Gareth. “We encourage all of our visitors not to simply walk through and observe, but to stop and talk to the re-enactors – it is easy to spend an hour or more just chatting about what life would have been like in 10th century York.”



Major highlights of the Festival include the March to Coppergate (Saturday 22 February), which sees a column of over 200 Vikings mustering in Dean’s Park, next to York Minster, before making their way through the city streets to Coppergate – free to watch from many vantage points along the route. The parading Vikings then join the Viking Games at the Eye of York, next to Clifford’s Tower – when tempers are likely to fray, leading to an epic battle between rival factions!



On Friday 21 and Saturday 22 February, the Eye of York also hosts the Evening Spectacular, a dramatic retelling of a Norse legend featuring a sword that can never miss its target – the ultimate warrior’s weapon. Actors and re-enactors perform a stunning piece of open-air theatre with a thrilling soundtrack, culminating in a fiery finale not to be missed.



One of the smaller – but perennially popular – events takes place at DIG, the sister attraction to the world-famous JORVIK Viking Centre. One of JORVIK’s most infamous exhibits is the Lloyds Bank Coprolite – the world’s largest fossilised Viking poo. During Poo Week, children can recreate their very own poo, learning about how the composition of human excrement tells us so much about the person who passed it! Undigested seeds, bits of bone and revolting worms all feature in the recreations!



The Festival will also be the first opportunity to play the newest addition to the Top Trumps portfolio of card games. JORVIK Viking Centre’s Top Trumps will be highlighted in a fun, free city-wide trail, with packs of the new game available to purchase throughout the Festival. Budding teen artists can even meet the illustrator responsible for the cards’ designs, Katie Smith, at an illustration workshop.



JORVIK Viking Festival week is also the last chance for visitors to experience A Winter Adventure at JORVIK Viking Centre. A ride through Viking-age York is the centrepiece of the attraction, but at the moment, the city is covered in a thick blanket of snow, creating a Norse winter wonderland! With the centre’s team of interactive Vikings telling stories of how their ancestors would have fared against a harsh winter, this is an experience not to be missed – but tickets are likely to sell out in advance.



For more information on all the events that form part of this year’s JORVIK Viking Festival, and to book tickets, please visit jorvikvikingfestival.co.uk. Early booking is highly recommended as a number of events have already sold out.



JORVIK Viking Festival 2025

Full Event Listings





Monday 17 February 2025

Adult Crafting

Barley Hall Cafe

10:00-13:00

Get a taste of Viking life with our hands-on leatherworking workshop! Using traditional Viking tools, you’ll craft your very own leather bracers and perhaps discover a new hobby along the way.

Suited for adults, these beginner-friendly sessions offer a unique glimpse into Viking life. With limited spots available, we recommend booking in advance to secure your place.

Tickets: £40 per person

Age restrictions: 16+ only

Workshop is aimed at beginners





Monday 17 February 2025

Encampment

Parliament Street

10:30am- 16:30pm

The Vikings have taken over York City Centre! Snap some selfies as you watch them in action, from woodworking to making stunning jewellery. Try your hand at Viking games through lively demonstrations, and even get your face painted to look like a true Norse warrior! Visit Parliament Street or St Sampson’s Square to experience the excitement up close and catch a glimpse of Viking life right in the heart of the city.

Tickets: Free of Charge

Age restrictions: None





Monday 17 February 2025

Kids Crafting

Barley Hall

10:00am- 16:00pm

Let your little Vikings unleash their creativity with our Kids Crafting activities! They can make Buzz Bones—just like Viking children did—to create a fun buzzing sound (some things never change!). From crafting their own shields and weaving braids to painting pottery, there's plenty to keep them busy. And don’t forget—they can even create their own Viking beard! Psst! Why not enter their masterpiece in our Best Beard Competition for a chance to win?

Tickets: Free with Barley Hall Admission

Age restrictions: No- but most suited to children aged 4- 12.





Monday 17 February 2025

Berserker Boot Camp

Midgard Marquee, Parliament Street

10:30am- 16:30pm

Get your little Vikings ready for battle at our Berserker Bootcamp! Led by JORVIK’s seasoned warriors, kids will learn the art of combat with wooden swords, by axe-throwing and will finish by training in the fearsome shield wall—don’t worry, Norse health and safety keeps it all safe and fun! Perfect for ages 5-12, this activity is a great way to let young warriors experience the thrill of Viking battle training. This is a drop in activity, so no need to pre-book and is the perfect preparation for our brand-new Kids Barbaric Battle event on Saturday!

Tickets: £10 per person

Age restrictions: Suitable for ages 5-12 only





Monday 17 February 2025

Tryggvi Treehammer's Top Trumps Trail

Across the city centre

10:30am -16:30pm

Tryggvi Treehammer has set up a Viking Trail, across the city of York! Follow in his footsteps by visiting the JORVIK Viking Centre, Barley Hall, DIG, the Midgard Marquee, and our information point on St Sampson’s Square. Collect special stamps along the way, and you’ll earn an exclusive Top Trumps card that’s a perfect addition to our brand-new JORVIK Top Trumps set—making its debut at the Festival. And the best part? Gathering your stamps and completing the trail is completely free!

Tickets: Free of Charge

Age restrictions: None





Monday 17 February 2025

Poo Week

DIG Lunch Room

11:00 - 16:00

It’s smelly, it’s squelchy, and it’s a highlight of the Festival calendar! Believe it or not, poo can reveal a lot about our past! Bring the kids to DIG and discover why archaeologists are fascinated by this unexpected treasure. They'll even have the chance to create their own replica fossilized poo, inspired by the famous Lloyds Bank Turd at JORVIK Viking Centre. While you're in the area, why not plan a visit to JORVIK and see it for yourself?

Tickets: Free of Charge with a DIG Tour ticket

Age restrictions: No- but most suited to children aged 4- 12.





Monday 17 February 2025

Adult Crafting

Barley Hall Cafe

14:00-17:00

Get a taste of Viking life with our hands-on leatherworking workshop! Using traditional Viking tools, you’ll craft your very own leather bracers and perhaps discover a new hobby along the way.

Suited for adults, these beginner-friendly sessions offer a unique glimpse into Viking life. With limited spots available, we recommend booking in advance to secure your place.

Tickets: £40 per person

Age restrictions: 16+ only

Workshop is aimed at beginners





Monday 17 February 2025

Jorvik Immersive Theatre

Barley Hall- Great Hall

6pm- 7pm and 7:30pm- 8:30pm

"Eoforwic has fallen. Today is the day which will impact this city for the rest of time. We may not be here for long, but our legacy will stand."

Jorvik is an immersive play set directly in the aftermath of the fall of Eoforwic to the Great Viking Army and it's rebirth as Jorvik. This is a play that leans heavily on the Viking mythos, rejoices in the fantastical and is delivered with the spirit of larger than life storytelling! We follow our protagonist; Ubbe, soaked in the blood of battle as he finds himself at a great banquet in his honour. But in this mysterious throne room... not all is as it seems! Jorvik is a play about loss, glory, family, and celebrating life while we are still around to enjoy it. Expect big characters, song, fights and plenty of table banging. Join us on this adventure in the incredible Barley Hall and help us find Valhalla!

Tickets: £20 per person

Age restrictions: 16+





Tuesday 18 February 2025

Adult Crafting

Barley Hall Cafe

10:00-13:00

Step into the world of Viking craftsmanship with our hands-on Nalebinding sessions! Make your own Viking hats and socks with this historical technique, that uses the Norse method of knitting with one needle.

Suitable for adults, these beginner-friendly sessions offer a unique glimpse into Viking life. With limited spots available, we recommend booking in advance to secure your place.

Tickets: £40 per person

Age restrictions: 16+ only

Workshop is aimed at beginners





Tuesday 18 February 2025

Poo Week

DIG Lunch Room

11:00 - 16:00

It’s smelly, it’s squelchy, and it’s a highlight of the Festival calendar! Believe it or not, poo can reveal a lot about our past! Bring the kids to DIG and discover why archaeologists are fascinated by this unexpected treasure. They'll even have the chance to create their own replica fossilized poo, inspired by the famous Lloyds Bank Turd at JORVIK Viking Centre. While you're in the area, why not plan a visit to JORVIK and see it for yourself?

Tickets: Free of Charge with a DIG Tour ticket

Age restrictions: No- but most suited to children aged 4- 12.





Tuesday 18 February 2025

Encampment

Parliament Street

10:30am- 16:30pm

The Vikings have taken over York City Centre! Snap some selfies as you watch them in action, from woodworking to making stunning jewellery. Try your hand at Viking games through lively demonstrations, and even get your face painted to look like a true Norse warrior! Visit Parliament Street or St Sampson’s Square to experience the excitement up close and catch a glimpse of Viking life right in the heart of the city.

Tickets: Free of Charge

Age restrictions: None





Tuesday 18 February 2025

Kids Crafting

Barley Hall

10:00am- 16:00pm

Let your little Vikings unleash their creativity with our Kids Crafting activities! They can make Buzz Bones—just like Viking children did—to create a fun buzzing sound (some things never change!). From crafting their own shields and weaving braids to painting pottery, there's plenty to keep them busy. And don’t forget—they can even create their own Viking beard! Psst! Why not enter their masterpiece in our Best Beard Competition for a chance to win?

Tickets: Free with Barley Hall Admission

Age restrictions: No- but most suited to children aged 4- 12.





Tuesday 18 February 2025

Berserker Boot Camp

Midgard Marquee, Parliament Street

10:30am- 16:30pm

Get your little Vikings ready for battle at our Berserker Bootcamp! Led by JORVIK’s seasoned warriors, kids will learn the art of combat with wooden swords, by axe-throwing and will finish by training in the fearsome shield wall—don’t worry, Norse health and safety keeps it all safe and fun! Perfect for ages 5-12, this activity is a great way to let young warriors experience the thrill of Viking battle training. This is a drop in activity, so no need to pre-book and is the perfect preparation for our brand-new Kids Barbaric Battle event on Saturday!

Tickets: £10 per person

Age restrictions: Suitable for ages 5-12 only





Tuesday 18 February 2025

Tryggvi Treehammer's Top Trumps Trail

Across the city centre

10:30am -16:30pm

Tryggvi Treehammer has set up a Viking Trail, across the city of York! Follow in his footsteps by visiting the JORVIK Viking Centre, Barley Hall, DIG, the Midgard Marquee, Museum Gardens, Merchant Adventurers Hall and our information point on Parlament Street. Follow the instructions on your activity sheet along the way, and you’ll earn an exclusive Top Trumps card that’s a perfect addition to our brand-new JORVIK Top Trumps set—making its debut at the Festival. And the best part? Completing the trail is completely free!

Tickets: Free of Charge

Age restrictions: None





Tuesday 18 February 2025

Adult Crafting

Barley Hall Cafe

14:00-17:00

Step into the world of Viking craftsmanship with our hands-on Nalebinding sessions! Make your own Viking hats and socks with this historical technique, that uses the Norse method of knitting with one needle.

Suitable for adults, these beginner-friendly sessions offer a unique glimpse into Viking life. With limited spots available, we recommend booking in advance to secure your place.

Tickets: £40 per person

Age restrictions: 16+ only

Workshop is aimed at beginners





Tuesday 18 February 2025

Rum Tasting with Villains Rum at Barley Hall!

Barley Hall

19:30-20:30/21:00

Join Villains Rum of York for an unforgettable evening in the historic setting of Barley Hall, as we launch our new seasonal Queen Gunnhildr Honey Rum. This exclusive tasting event features five of our signature villain-inspired rums, alongside an introduction to the legend of Queen Gunnhildr with expert Alex Ibbott on hand to answer questions to those intrigued to know more.

Adding to the atmosphere, one of our Villains Rum tour guides will enchant you with the captivating stories of the infamous figures behind each rum from Erik Bloodaxe to Guy Fawkes.

Your evening includes:

A welcome drink to start your villainous journey

Tasting experience of five Villains Rums, including the new Queen Gunnhildr Honey Rum

A 50ml miniature of Queen Gunnhildr Honey Rum — Limited Edition miniature and not available for general sale

Held in the stunning medieval Great Hall of Barley Hall, this event is the perfect blend of history, storytelling, and exceptional rum.

Tickets: £35 per person

Age restrictions: 18+





Tuesday 18 February 2025

JORVIK Viking Festival Feast

Merchant Adventurers Hall

19:00-23:00

Celebrate the end of a long winter with an unforgettable candlelit dining experience at the historic Merchant Adventurers’ Hall! Gather in this magnificent venue for a three-course feast inspired by traditional Viking fare, with live entertainment and epic tales from the past that will transport you to another era.

For the first time ever, the Festival Feast will feature both the Best Dressed Viking and Best Beard Contest. All are welcome to enter - attire can be authentic or a new twist and beards can be natural or proudly homemade. Prizes for both competitions will be awarded on the night.

This dining experience is a festival favorite and a ‘must-do’ for your 2025 calendar!

This event is sponsored by Nidhoggr Mead Co. https://www.nidhoggrmead.com/

Please purchase tickets before 27th January 2025, to allow our Festival team to finalise plans with the caterers.

Tickets: £95 per person

Age restrictions: 18+





Wednesday 19 February 2025

Adult Crafting

Barley Hall Cafe

10:00-13:00

Dive into the past with our hands-on Viking pottery workshops! This workshop uses hand-building techniques (not the wheel-thrown pottery you may have tried before) during which you will create your own unique piece to take home - a treasure worthy of any Viking hoard!

Suited for adults, these beginner-friendly sessions offer a unique glimpse into Viking life. With limited spots available, we recommend booking in advance to secure your place

Tickets: £40 per person

Age restrictions: 16+ only

Workshop is aimed at beginners





Wednesday 19 February 2025

Poo Week

DIG Lunch Room

11:00 - 16:00

It’s smelly, it’s squelchy, and it’s a highlight of the Festival calendar! Believe it or not, poo can reveal a lot about our past! Bring the kids to DIG and discover why archaeologists are fascinated by this unexpected treasure. They'll even have the chance to create their own replica fossilized poo, inspired by the famous Lloyds Bank Turd at JORVIK Viking Centre. While you're in the area, why not plan a visit to JORVIK and see it for yourself?

Tickets: Free of Charge with a DIG Tour ticket

Age restrictions: No- but most suited to children aged 4- 12.





Wednesday 19 February 2025

The Haunting of Fortune Farm with Sophie Kirtley

York Explore Library (Mariott Room), Library Square, York YO1 7DS

1:30pm-3pm

Following the release of her new Viking-themed novel, Sophie Kirtley - bestselling children’s author of The Wild Way Home and The Way to Impossible Island - joins us for JORVIK Viking Festival 2025! Young readers can hear about the inspiration for Edie’s mysterious adventure and what it’s like to write stories for a living. You’ll also get the chance to ask Sophie your questions, buy her new book and get it signed!

Tickets: £5 for children (with a free accompanying adult), £5 extra adults, U5s free. Prebooking is essential.

Age restrictions: Recommended for ages 7- 11.





Wednesday 19 February 2025

Encampment

Parliament Street

10:30am- 16:30pm

The Vikings have taken over York City Centre! Snap some selfies as you watch them in action, from woodworking to making stunning jewellery. Try your hand at Viking games through lively demonstrations, and even get your face painted to look like a true Norse warrior! Visit Parliament Street or St Sampson’s Square to experience the excitement up close and catch a glimpse of Viking life right in the heart of the city.

Tickets: Free of Charge

Age restrictions: None





Wednesday 19 February 2025

Kids Crafting

Barley Hall

10:00am- 16:00pm

Let your little Vikings unleash their creativity with our Kids Crafting activities! They can make Buzz Bones—just like Viking children did—to create a fun buzzing sound (some things never change!). From crafting their own shields and weaving braids to painting pottery, there's plenty to keep them busy. And don’t forget—they can even create their own Viking beard! Psst! Why not enter their masterpiece in our Best Beard Competition for a chance to win?

Tickets: Free with Barley Hall Admission

Age restrictions: No- but most suited to children aged 4- 12.





Wednesday 19 February 2025

Berserker Boot Camp

Midgard Marquee, Parliament Street

10:30am- 16:30pm

Get your little Vikings ready for battle at our Berserker Bootcamp! Led by JORVIK’s seasoned warriors, kids will learn the art of combat with wooden swords, by axe-throwing and will finish by training in the fearsome shield wall—don’t worry, Norse health and safety keeps it all safe and fun! Perfect for ages 5-12, this activity is a great way to let young warriors experience the thrill of Viking battle training. This is a drop in activity, so no need to pre-book and is the perfect preparation for our brand-new Kids Barbaric Battle event on Saturday!

Tickets: £10 per person

Age restrictions: Suitable for ages 5-12 only





Wednesday 19 February 2025

Tryggvi Treehammer's Top Trumps Trail

Across the city centre

10:30am -16:30pm

Tryggvi Treehammer has set up a Viking Trail, across the city of York! Follow in his footsteps by visiting the JORVIK Viking Centre, Barley Hall, DIG, the Midgard Marquee, Museum Gardens, Merchant Adventurers Hall and our information point on Parlament Street. Follow the instructions on your activity sheet along the way, and you’ll earn an exclusive Top Trumps card that’s a perfect addition to our brand-new JORVIK Top Trumps set—making its debut at the Festival. And the best part? Completing the trail is completely free!

Tickets: Free of Charge

Age restrictions: None





Wednesday 19 February 2025

Adult Crafting

Barley Hall Cafe

14:00-17:00

Dive into the past with our hands-on Viking pottery workshops! This workshop uses hand-building techniques (not the wheel-thrown pottery you may have tried before) during which you will create your own unique piece to take home - a treasure worthy of any Viking hoard!

Suited for adults, these beginner-friendly sessions offer a unique glimpse into Viking life. With limited spots available, we recommend booking in advance to secure your place

Tickets: £40 per person

Age restrictions: 16+ only

Workshop is aimed at beginners





Wednesday 19 February 2025

Mead Tasting

Barley Hall (Great Hall)

19:00pm- 21:00pm

Discover your new favourite drink! Join the award-winning Lancashire Mead Company as they introduce you to the Vikings' drink of choice—mead. Learn about the cultural and historical significance of this honey-based beverage, cherished not only by the Vikings but throughout the Middle Ages and into the 21st Century!

Sample a variety of delicious meads, paired with tasty nibbles, and soak up the atmosphere in the stunning Great Hall of our medieval townhouse. Skål!

Tickets: £35 per person

Age restrictions: 18+





Thursday 20 February 2025

Poo Week

DIG Lunch Room

11:00 - 16:00

It’s smelly, it’s squelchy, and it’s a highlight of the Festival calendar! Believe it or not, poo can reveal a lot about our past! Bring the kids to DIG and discover why archaeologists are fascinated by this unexpected treasure. They'll even have the chance to create their own replica fossilized poo, inspired by the famous Lloyds Bank Turd at JORVIK Viking Centre. While you're in the area, why not plan a visit to JORVIK and see it for yourself?

Tickets: Free of Charge with a DIG Tour ticket

Age restrictions: No- but most suited to children aged 4- 12.





Thursday 20 February 2025

Encampment

Parliament Street

10:30am- 16:30pm

The Vikings have taken over York City Centre! Snap some selfies as you watch them in action, from woodworking to making stunning jewellery. Try your hand at Viking games through lively demonstrations, and even get your face painted to look like a true Norse warrior! Visit Parliament Street or St Sampson’s Square to experience the excitement up close and catch a glimpse of Viking life right in the heart of the city.

Tickets: Free of Charge

Age restrictions: None





Thursday 20 February 2025

Kids Crafting

Barley Hall

10:00am- 16:00pm

Let your little Vikings unleash their creativity with our Kids Crafting activities! They can make Buzz Bones—just like Viking children did—to create a fun buzzing sound (some things never change!). From crafting their own shields and weaving braids to painting pottery, there's plenty to keep them busy. And don’t forget—they can even create their own Viking beard! Psst! Why not enter their masterpiece in our Best Beard Competition for a chance to win?

Tickets: Free with Barley Hall Admission

Age restrictions: No- but most suited to children aged 4- 12.





Thursday 20 February 2025

Berserker Boot Camp

Midgard Marquee, Parliament Street

10:30am- 16:30pm

Get your little Vikings ready for battle at our Berserker Bootcamp! Led by JORVIK’s seasoned warriors, kids will learn the art of combat with wooden swords, by axe-throwing and will finish by training in the fearsome shield wall—don’t worry, Norse health and safety keeps it all safe and fun! Perfect for ages 5-12, this activity is a great way to let young warriors experience the thrill of Viking battle training. This is a drop in activity, so no need to pre-book and is the perfect preparation for our brand-new Kids Barbaric Battle event on Saturday!

Tickets: £10 per person

Age restrictions: Suitable for ages 5-12 only





Thursday 20 February 2025

The Art of Illustration Workshop

BH cafe

11:00:00 & 14:00

Join talented illustrator Katie Smith for an exclusive event where she will share insights into her creative process, discussing how she designed the artwork for the new Vikings Top Trumps cards.

The event will begin with an introductory talk, followed by a 45 minute drawing workshop, where Katie will guide participants in creating their own Top Trumps character using simple drawing techniques.

Whether you're an aspiring illustrator or a Top Trumps fan, Katie’s expert tips will help you draw a character to take home with you. Additionally, attendees will be gifted a limited edition Viking Top Trumps card, designed by Katie for the workshop, that they can get signed by the artist herself.

This event is designed for ages 15-19, who are interested in illustration, drawing, or pursuing a future career in the creative arts.

Tickets: £10 pp, £5 concession

Age restrictions: Suitable for teens aged 15-19





Thursday 20 February 2025

Tryggvi Treehammer's Top Trumps Trail

Across the city centre

10:30am -16:30pm

Tryggvi Treehammer has set up a Viking Trail, across the city of York! Follow in his footsteps by visiting the JORVIK Viking Centre, Barley Hall, DIG, the Midgard Marquee, Museum Gardens, Merchant Adventurers Hall and our information point on Parlament Street. Follow the instructions on your activity sheet along the way, and you’ll earn an exclusive Top Trumps card that’s a perfect addition to our brand-new JORVIK Top Trumps set—making its debut at the Festival. And the best part? Completing the trail is completely free!

Tickets: Free of Charge

Age restrictions: None





Thursday 20 February 2025

Helen Thirza Addyman Lecture: JORVIK Viking Centre at 40

National Centre for Early Music

20:00pm- 21:45pm

JORVIK first opened its doors to the public on Saturday, April 14, 1984. Join Chris Tuckley, Head of Interpretation & Learning at York Archaeology, for an entertaining look back at how this iconic museum and tourist attraction came to be. The lecture incorporates a screening of 'JORVIK Viking Centre at 40', a brand new documentary film that combines interviews with the original JORVIK project team and archival footage to explore the extraordinary circumstances of JORVIK's creation.

Tickets: £12 full price, £10 concession / Friends of YAT

Age restrictions: No





Thursday 20 February 2025

Unfeasibly large DnD with Johnny Chiodini

Barley Hall

19:00pm - 21:00pm

Step into a truly epic adventure with Dungeon Master Johnny Chiodini for a Viking-inspired game of Dungeons & Dragons like no other! With 34 players, 6 characters, and 1 wild, unpredictable story, anything can happen. What’s in store? Who knows—so why not roll the dice and find out!

This brand-new addition to the Viking Festival promises chaotic fun, whether you're a seasoned D&D player or just starting out. Is D&D designed for this many players? Probably not, but that’s all part of the excitement! Ready to roll a Nat 20? Book your place today!

Tickets: £25 per person

Age restrictions: 18+





Friday 21 February 2025

Poo Week

DIG Lunch Room

11:00 - 16:00

It’s smelly, it’s squelchy, and it’s a highlight of the Festival calendar! Believe it or not, poo can reveal a lot about our past! Bring the kids to DIG and discover why archaeologists are fascinated by this unexpected treasure. They'll even have the chance to create their own replica fossilized poo, inspired by the famous Lloyds Bank Turd at JORVIK Viking Centre. While you're in the area, why not plan a visit to JORVIK and see it for yourself?

Tickets: Free of Charge with a DIG Tour ticket

Age restrictions: No- but most suited to children aged 4- 12.





Friday 21 February 2025

10th Century Traders

Merchant Adventurers Hall

10:00am- 16:30pm

Step into 10th Century York as it takes over the Merchant Adventurers Hall! Meet traders from across the Viking world and explore a vibrant market filled with treasures. Discover hand-crafted weaponry, authentic jewellery, drinking horns, and so much more.

Don’t miss this chance to immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of a Viking marketplace!

Tickets: Adult £5.50, Conc. £4.50, Family of 4 £15, Re-enactors £3.00 (w/ valid reenactment group card)

Age restrictions: None





Friday 21 February 2025

Encampment

Parliament Street

10:30am- 16:30pm

The Vikings have taken over York City Centre! Snap some selfies as you watch them in action, from woodworking to making stunning jewellery. Try your hand at Viking games through lively demonstrations, and even get your face painted to look like a true Norse warrior! Visit Parliament Street or St Sampson’s Square to experience the excitement up close and catch a glimpse of Viking life right in the heart of the city.

Tickets: Free of Charge

Age restrictions: None





Friday 21 February 2025

Kids Crafting

Barley Hall

10:00am- 16:00pm

Let your little Vikings unleash their creativity with our Kids Crafting activities! They can make Buzz Bones—just like Viking children did—to create a fun buzzing sound (some things never change!). From crafting their own shields and weaving braids to painting pottery, there's plenty to keep them busy. And don’t forget—they can even create their own Viking beard! Psst! Why not enter their masterpiece in our Best Beard Competition for a chance to win?

Tickets: Free with Barley Hall Admission

Age restrictions: No- but most suited to children aged 4- 12.





Friday 21 February 2025

Berserker Boot Camp

Midgard Marquee, Parliament Street

10:30am- 16:30pm

Get your little Vikings ready for battle at our Berserker Bootcamp! Led by JORVIK’s seasoned warriors, kids will learn the art of combat with wooden swords, by axe-throwing and will finish by training in the fearsome shield wall—don’t worry, Norse health and safety keeps it all safe and fun! Perfect for ages 5-12, this activity is a great way to let young warriors experience the thrill of Viking battle training. This is a drop in activity, so no need to pre-book and is the perfect preparation for our brand-new Kids Barbaric Battle event on Saturday!

Tickets: £10 per person

Age restrictions: Suitable for ages 5-12 only





Friday 21 February 2025

Tryggvi Treehammer's Top Trumps Trail

Across the city centre

10:30am -16:30pm

Tryggvi Treehammer has set up a Viking Trail, across the city of York! Follow in his footsteps by visiting the JORVIK Viking Centre, Barley Hall, DIG, the Midgard Marquee, Museum Gardens, Merchant Adventurers Hall and our information point on Parlament Street. Follow the instructions on your activity sheet along the way, and you’ll earn an exclusive Top Trumps card that’s a perfect addition to our brand-new JORVIK Top Trumps set—making its debut at the Festival. And the best part? Completing the trail is completely free!

Tickets: Free of Charge

Age restrictions: None





Friday 21 February 2025

Go on an adventure with Johnny Chiodini

Travelling Man

11:00 - 12:00

12:15 - 13:15

14:00 - 15:00

15:15 - 16:15

Johnny Chiodini, the acclaimed Dungeon Master of the popular Oxventure series, returns to the Festival, eager to guide you through the mysterious Mythic North! In this thrilling one-shot, you’ll face strange beings and twisted creatures that dwell in the shadows. Inspired by Nordic folklore, Vaesen is an award-winning tabletop RPG that brings dark legends to life.

Johnny is the DM behind The Oxventure, a beloved Dungeons & Dragons series on YouTube featuring the talents of Outside Xbox and Outside Xtra. Don’t miss this chance to dive into a world of Nordic myths and battle the unknown!

Tickets: £10 per person

Age restrictions: No





Friday 21 February 2025

Mead Cocktails and Sagas

Barley Hall- Great Hall

19:00pm- 21:00pm

Raise a horn with Nidhogger Mead Company for an evening of cocktails and Viking sagas! You may know a Mojito or an Old Fashioned, but have you ever tasted a mead cocktail? Each drink is inspired by a Viking saga, brought to life by our talented Skald.

Be warned—if the mead makes you too merry, you might just become part of the story! Skål!

Tickets: £35 per person

Age restrictions: 18+





Friday 21 February 2025

Evening Spectacular: 'Tyrfing. The Cursed Sword'

Eye of York

19:30pm- 20:30pm

Evening Spectacular: Tyrfing. The Cursed Sword'

Experience our Evening Spectacular! As you are guided into a world with a chance encounter between a king and two dwarves that leads to the forging of a magical sword - but all is not as it seems.

The sword is named Tyrfing and it possesses formidable powers. It can cut through rock and iron as easily as cloth or flesh. The bearer of the sword will always defeat his opponent.

But this mighty blade also carries a terrible curse. Each time it is drawn it must taste blood. Someone must die, and it will cause three evil deeds to be done. It will destroy those who wield it and cause great suffering!

Join ‘Time Will Tell Theatre’, as we journey into the heart of a Viking myth with trickery, beauty, death and curses in our Tale of Tyrfing; The Cursed Sword!

This event sells out every year, so this year we have introduced a second performance so that more people will get to experience this show stopping spectacular to finish their week at JORVIK Viking Festival 2025.

Tickets: £20 adult, £15 concession (Senior 60+ / child 3-16), Under 3s free

Age restrictions: No





Saturday 22 February 2025

Archaeology on Prescription Pop-up Exhibition

DIG Classroom

10am- 17:00pm

Celebrate the achievements of the Archaeology on Prescription program with us as we showcase some of the fascinating discoveries from the Winter Programme! Get hands-on with artefacts and finds unearthed during the excavation at Willow House, and delve into the secrets of the post-excavation process. Hear captivating stories from our project participants and uncover the rich history of the people who once called this area home.

Tickets: N/A

Age restrictions: No





Saturday 22 February 2025

10th Century Traders

Merchant Adventurers Hall

10:00am- 16:30pm

Step into 10th Century York as it takes over the Merchant Adventurers Hall! Meet traders from across the Viking world and explore a vibrant market filled with treasures. Discover hand-crafted weaponry, authentic jewellery, drinking horns, and so much more.

Don’t miss this chance to immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of a Viking marketplace!



Tickets: Adult £3.50, Conc. £2.50, Family of 4 £10, Re-enactors £1.50 (w/ valid reenactment group card)

Age restrictions: None





Saturday 22 February 2025

Encampment

Parliament Street

10:30am- 16:30pm

The Vikings have taken over York City Centre! Snap some selfies as you watch them in action, from woodworking to making stunning jewellery. Try your hand at Viking games through lively demonstrations, and even get your face painted to look like a true Norse warrior! Visit Parliament Street or St Sampson’s Square to experience the excitement up close and catch a glimpse of Viking life right in the heart of the city.

Tickets: Free of Charge

Age restrictions: None





Saturday 22 February 2025

Kids Crafting

Barley Hall

10:00am- 16:00pm

Let your little Vikings unleash their creativity with our Kids Crafting activities! They can make Buzz Bones—just like Viking children did—to create a fun buzzing sound (some things never change!). From crafting their own shields and weaving braids to painting pottery, there's plenty to keep them busy. And don’t forget—they can even create their own Viking beard! Psst! Why not enter their masterpiece in our Best Beard Competition for a chance to win?

Tickets: Free with Barley Hall Admission

Age restrictions: No- but most suited to children aged 4- 12.





Saturday 22 February 2025

Berserker Boot Camp

Midgard Marquee, Parliament Street

10:30am- 16:30pm

Get your little Vikings ready for battle at our Berserker Bootcamp! Led by JORVIK’s seasoned warriors, kids will learn the art of combat with wooden swords, by axe-throwing and will finish by training in the fearsome shield wall—don’t worry, Norse health and safety keeps it all safe and fun! Perfect for ages 5-12, this activity is a great way to let young warriors experience the thrill of Viking battle training. This is a drop in activity, so no need to pre-book and is the perfect preparation for our brand-new Kids Barbaric Battle event on Saturday!

Tickets: £10 per person

Age restrictions: Suitable for ages 5-12 only





Saturday 22 February 2025

Tryggvi Treehammer's Top Trumps Trail

Across the city centre

10:30am -16:30pm

Tryggvi Treehammer has set up a Viking Trail, across the city of York! Follow in his footsteps by visiting the JORVIK Viking Centre, Barley Hall, DIG, the Midgard Marquee, Museum Gardens, Merchant Adventurers Hall and our information point on Parlament Street. Follow the instructions on your activity sheet along the way, and you’ll earn an exclusive Top Trumps card that’s a perfect addition to our brand-new JORVIK Top Trumps set—making its debut at the Festival. And the best part? Completing the trail is completely free!

Tickets: Free of Charge

Age restrictions: None





Saturday 22 February 2025

Kids Barbaric Battle

Eye of York

10:30am- 11:00am & 11:30am-12:00pm

2x 30 minute events

Every Viking remembers their first battle—now it’s your little warrior’s turn! In our brand-new Kids Barbaric Battle, up to 100 young fighters will step into the Eye of York to prove themselves worthy of Valhalla (and we’re pretty sure they all are!). This is a practice battle, so safety comes first—foam weapons, shields, and equipment are all provided. Little Vikings under 5 will need an adult by their side on the battlefield.

Want to get your kids ready for combat? Check out our Berserker Bootcamp workshops for the ultimate Viking training!

Tickets: £5 per child

(Accompanying adults free)

Age restrictions: Accompanying adult required for under 5's and optional for under 7's. A maximum of one adult per child.





Saturday 22 February 2025

Viking Games

Eye of York

13:30- 14:30pm

Two teams face off in the Viking Games! Back by popular demand, this family-friendly event returns for 2025. Contestants battle it out in a test of strength, skill, cunning and wisdom with Odin as the referee. Expect combat, impressive feats of endurance and plenty of laughs along the way.

Please note, if you wish to participate in the March to Coppergate you won’t be able to join the Viking Games as it will already be underway.

Tickets: £10 adult, £5 concession (Senior 60+ / child 3-16), Under 3s free

Low Income Tickets: £5 Adult, £2.50 Concession, Under 3s free

Age restrictions: No





Saturday 22 February 2025

March to Coppergate

York Minster ---> Coppergate

13:30pm- 14:00pm

The Viking March is a Festival tradition like no other! It simply wouldn’t be the JORVIK Viking Festival without the sight of Viking warriors parading through the city. Don’t miss your chance to experience their thunderous war cries echoing through the streets of York!

The full route is yet to be released, so keep an eye out for updates and make sure you don’t miss a single step of this iconic event!

Tickets: Free of Charge

Age restrictions: None





Saturday 22 February 2025

Evening Spectacular

Eye of York

19:30pm- 20:30pm

Evening Spectacular: Tyrfing. The Cursed Sword'

Experience our Evening Spectacular! As you are guided into a world with a chance encounter between a king and two dwarves that leads to the forging of a magical sword - but all is not as it seems.

The sword is named Tyrfing and it possesses formidable powers. It can cut through rock and iron as easily as cloth or flesh. The bearer of the sword will always defeat his opponent.

But this mighty blade also carries a terrible curse. Each time it is drawn it must taste blood. Someone must die, and it will cause three evil deeds to be done. It will destroy those who wield it and cause great suffering!

Join ‘Time Will Tell Theatre’, as we journey into the heart of a Viking myth with trickery, beauty, death and curses in our Tale of Tyrfing; The Cursed Sword!

This event sells out every year, so this year we have introduced a second performance so that more people will get to experience this show stopping spectacular to finish their week at JORVIK Viking Festival 2025.

Tickets: £20 adult, £15 concession (Senior 60+ / child 3-16), Under 3s free

Age restrictions: No





Saturday 22 February 2025

Poo Week

DIG Lunch Room

11:00 - 16:00

It’s smelly, it’s squelchy, and it’s a highlight of the Festival calendar! Believe it or not, poo can reveal a lot about our past! Bring the kids to DIG and discover why archaeologists are fascinated by this unexpected treasure. They'll even have the chance to create their own replica fossilized poo, inspired by the famous Lloyds Bank Turd at JORVIK Viking Centre. While you're in the area, why not plan a visit to JORVIK and see it for yourself?

Tickets: Free of Charge with a DIG Tour ticket

Age restrictions: No- but most suited to children aged 4- 12.





Sunday 23 February 2025

Archaeology on Prescription Pop-up Exhibition

DIG Lunch Room

10am- 17:00pm

Celebrate the achievements of the Archaeology on Prescription program with us as we showcase some of the fascinating discoveries from the Winter Programme! Get hands-on with artefacts and finds unearthed during the excavation at Willow House, and delve into the secrets of the post-excavation process. Hear captivating stories from our project participants and uncover the rich history of the people who once called this area home.

Tickets: N/A

Age restrictions: No





Sunday 23 February 2025

10th Century Traders

Merchant Adventurers Hall

10:00am- 16:30pm

Step into 10th Century York as it takes over the Merchant Adventurers Hall! Meet traders from across the Viking world and explore a vibrant market filled with treasures. Discover hand-crafted weaponry, authentic jewellery, drinking horns, and so much more.

Don’t miss this chance to immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of a Viking marketplace!

Tickets: Adult £3.50, Conc. £2.50, Family of 4 £10, Re-enactors £1.50 (w/ valid reenactment group card)

Age restrictions: None





Sunday 23 February 2025

Encampment

Parliament Street

10:30am- 16:30pm

The Vikings have taken over York City Centre! Snap some selfies as you watch them in action, from woodworking to making stunning jewellery. Try your hand at Viking games through lively demonstrations, and even get your face painted to look like a true Norse warrior! Visit Parliament Street or St Sampson’s Square to experience the excitement up close and catch a glimpse of Viking life right in the heart of the city.

Tickets: Free of Charge

Age restrictions: None





Sunday 23 February 2025

Kids Crafting

Barley Hall

10:00am- 16:00pm

Let your little Vikings unleash their creativity with our Kids Crafting activities! They can make Buzz Bones—just like Viking children did—to create a fun buzzing sound (some things never change!). From crafting their own shields and weaving braids to painting pottery, there's plenty to keep them busy. And don’t forget—they can even create their own Viking beard! Psst! Why not enter their masterpiece in our Best Beard Competition for a chance to win?

Tickets: Free with Barley Hall Admission

Age restrictions: No- but most suited to children aged 4- 12.





Sunday 23 February 2025

Berserker Boot Camp

Midgard Marquee, Parliament Street

10:30am- 16:30pm

Get your little Vikings ready for battle at our Berserker Bootcamp! Led by JORVIK’s seasoned warriors, kids will learn the art of combat with wooden swords, by axe-throwing and will finish by training in the fearsome shield wall—don’t worry, Norse health and safety keeps it all safe and fun! Perfect for ages 5-12, this activity is a great way to let young warriors experience the thrill of Viking battle training. This is a drop in activity, so no need to pre-book and is the perfect preparation for our brand-new Kids Barbaric Battle event on Saturday!

Tickets: £10 per person

Age restrictions: Suitable for ages 5-12 only





Sunday 23 February 2025

Tryggvi Treehammer's Top Trumps Trail

Across the city centre

10:30am -16:30pm

Tryggvi Treehammer has set up a Viking Trail, across the city of York! Follow in his footsteps by visiting the JORVIK Viking Centre, Barley Hall, DIG, the Midgard Marquee, Museum Gardens, Merchant Adventurers Hall and our information point on Parlament Street. Follow the instructions on your activity sheet along the way, and you’ll earn an exclusive Top Trumps card that’s a perfect addition to our brand-new JORVIK Top Trumps set—making its debut at the Festival. And the best part? Completing the trail is completely free!

Tickets: Free of Charge

Age restrictions: None





Sunday 23 February 2025

Poo Week

DIG Lunch Room

11:00 - 16:00

It’s smelly, it’s squelchy, and it’s a highlight of the Festival calendar! Believe it or not, poo can reveal a lot about our past! Bring the kids to DIG and discover why archaeologists are fascinated by this unexpected treasure. They'll even have the chance to create their own replica fossilized poo, inspired by the famous Lloyds Bank Turd at JORVIK Viking Centre. While you're in the area, why not plan a visit to JORVIK and see it for yourself?

Tickets: Free of Charge with a DIG Tour ticket

Age restrictions: No- but most suited to children aged 4- 12.













