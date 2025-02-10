PRESS RELEASE

10 February 2025

Naturewatch Foundation Calls for Urgent Action to Tackle Wildlife Crime



Animal welfare charity intensifies pressure on the UK government to Make Wildlife Count.



Naturewatch Foundation, a leading UK-based animal welfare charity, is intensifying its efforts to protect British wildlife through its Make Wildlife Count campaign. The charity is calling for urgent legislative reform to make sure key wildlife crimes are properly recorded, investigated, and treated with the seriousness they deserve.



The Need for Reform



Wildlife crime in the UK is an ever-growing concern, with illegal activities such as badger baiting, poaching, and the destruction of habitats happening every day across the country. Despite the gravity of these offences, many wildlife crimes slip through the cracks of the justice system due to current legal classifications.



Currently, wildlife crimes are often classified as summary offences, meaning they are typically dealt with in magistrates' courts and carry minimal penalties. These offences are not required to be reported to the Home Office, leading to a lack of reliable data on the scale of the problem. Without accurate data, it is impossible to allocate resources effectively or take targeted action.



Naturewatch Foundation is advocating for key wildlife crimes to be classified as notifiable offences, requiring police forces to report them to the Home Office. This change would enhance transparency and accountability, allowing for better monitoring and prioritisation of wildlife protection measures.



Jim Clark, Naturewatch Foundation Wildlife Crime campaign manager, said, "The current legal framework fails to reflect the severity of wildlife crimes and the long-term damage they cause to natural habitats and our communities. By making these crimes notifiable, we can ensure they are taken seriously and that offenders face appropriate consequences. It’s time to make wildlife count."



A Call to Action



Naturewatch Foundation is urging policymakers, law enforcement agencies, and the public to support the Make Wildlife Count campaign. This initiative seeks to:



- Make key wildlife crimes notifiable, ensuring they are properly recorded and monitored.



- Reclassify certain offences as either-way crimes, meaning they can be tried in Crown Court with tougher penalties.



- Allocate adequate resources to combat wildlife crime effectively and protect the UK's rich biodiversity.



- Urge Police and Crime commissioners to hold their forces accountable with regards to recording and investigating wildlife crime.



How You Can Help



The fight against wildlife crime needs public support. Here’s how you can get involved:



1. Sign the petition – Call on the government to act by adding your name to our petition at https://action.naturewatch.org/ask-your-mp-be-voice-voiceles....



2. Write to your MP – Demand stronger wildlife protection laws by urging your local representative to back the campaign.



3. Report wildlife crime – If you witness illegal activity against wildlife, report it to your local police force and to Naturewatch Foundation via their website.



4. Spread the word – Share our campaign on social media using #MakeWildlifeCount and encourage others to take action.



5. Support our work – Donate or volunteer to help us continue campaigning for wildlife protection.



Together, we can push for stronger legislation and ensure the UK remains a haven for its extensive wildlife.



Naturewatch Foundation is a registered charity that has been speaking out on behalf of animals since 1991 by:



- Campaigning peacefully against animal abuse

- Lobbying to improve animal protection legislation

- Raising awareness through education

- Supporting the World Animal Day movement to raise the status of animals around the globe



The charity’s mission is to advance animal welfare standards and end animal cruelty. Visit Naturewatch.org to find out more.



Naturewatch Foundation is a registered animal welfare charity (England & Wales: 1039679)



