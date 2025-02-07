Manhattan TV, the British-based Freeview and Freesat set-top box manufacturer, today announced the arrival of YouTube on its award-winning T4 and T4•R boxes. This major update transforms how viewers can enjoy YouTube's vast content library, delivering stunning 4K video direct to their living room TVs.



YouTube significantly expands the entertainment options for owners of the T4 range, complementing the existing lineup of over 100 channels and 60,000 hours of on-demand content through apps like BBC iPlayer and ITVx. This free update reinforces Manhattan TV's commitment to providing premium entertainment without costly subscription fees.



The addition of YouTube to the T4 range reflects a continued shift in how Britons consume video content. Recent research from Ofcom revealed that Brits watch an average of 49 minutes of YouTube per day. Significantly, a third (34%) of that viewing time happens on televisions rather than smartphones or laptops.



Alex Arbab-Zadeh, COO of Manhattan TV, said, “Rewind a decade and YouTube was a distinctly solitary experience – you watched it on your phone or laptop and maybe shared a link with a friend or family member. Today it’s a communal experience and one we think is best enjoyed on the big screen.



“That's why we're thrilled to bring YouTube to our T4 and T4•R customers – we're passionate about giving viewers the easiest way to watch telly without subscription fees or nasty surprise bills, and the addition of YouTube is another perfect example of how we're helping Brits watch telly on their terms.”



The new update makes it easy for viewers to take control of how they experience YouTube. They can find the video they want on their phone or tablet – then tap the TV icon and cast itto their TV through their T4 or T4•R – even when the box is on standby. Viewers can then control playback using either their smart device or Manhattan TV remote.



The Manhattan T4 range is available from leading retailers including Amazon, John Lewis, Argos, Richer Sounds and Currys.



About Manhattan TV



For over 30 years, British-based Manhattan TV has been designing and manufacturing set-top boxes for telly lovers. The Manhattan TV range includes the Manhattan T4•R and T4, as well as the Manhattan SX Freesat TV Box.



