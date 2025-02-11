LONDON – 11 FEBRUARY 2025 – Henry Patterson has announced the launch of his new podcast House Seats, where he will be joined by the biggest stars of Broadway and the West End to discuss their lives on and offstage.



The podcast launches on the back of Henry’s sellout London run of his show Around the Corner and will feature the same laid back, dry humour and playful chat.



The first show will air on 28 March when Henry’s guest will join him for a drink in the studio followed by an unconventional and revealing conversation.



Henry said: “I’m going to be asking the questions they haven’t been asked before. If you love musical theatre, this will be the best seat in the house.”



Henry’s musical career took off at the age of 17 when he was approached by BBC politics show The Americast to report on the US election through his musical parodies. His distinctive tone, boyish charm and witty lyrics reached an audience of over 20 million on both sides of the Atlantic, with parodies such The Election of 2020 to the music of Hamilton.



The first episode of House Seats will air just before Henry makes his New York debut in The Night is Young at 54 Below in May alongside Anna Zavelson, star of The Notebook: The Musical and The Light. The show will premiere in London in March at the Crazy Coqs, where some performances sold out in a matter of hours.



