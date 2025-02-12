FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Johanna Craven|johanna@compassivistepublishing.com



February 12, 2025 – A Dystopian Fiction Exploring Resilience, Connection, and the Boundaries We Build to Survive



Compassiviste Publishing proudly announces the release of Rebecca Miles Henson’s debut novel, The Cracks We See Through, launching February 15, 2025.



Set in a near-future society fractured by violence and collapse, The Cracks We See Through follows the lives of two women: Anya, sheltered on a remote Welsh island with her family; and Niamh, seeking safety in a walled city, run by women. It’s a compelling story about survival, love, and light in humanity’s darkest moments.



As Henson writes in the novel, “The city was becoming darker... existentially for some, less abstract for women,” reflecting the pervasive dangers that shape the characters’ realities.





Sustainability as a Core Value



In alignment with its mission of ecological responsibility, Compassiviste Publishing does not produce print copies of its works, providing their catalogue in digital formats only.



“Our no-print policy underscores our commitment to minimizing environmental impact while championing stories that matter,” states the Compassiviste team. “This approach reflects not only our values but also the ethos of The Cracks We See Through, a novel that grapples with survival, resilience, and humanity’s interconnectedness with the environment.”



Literary excellence and sustainability can coexist.







Availability



The Cracks We See Through is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Kobo.







About the Author



Rebecca Miles Henson is a British author celebrated for place-based, evocative literary fiction. A graduate of London’s Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, Henson draws inspiration from her life across France, Brisbane, and London. Now based in South Wales, she lives in a historic cottage with her partner, child, and dog. The Cracks We See Through is her first novel.







About Compassiviste Publishing



Compassiviste Publishing leads the way in sustainable publishing, blending ecological responsibility with compelling storytelling. By embracing a digital-first approach, Compassiviste minimizes its environmental footprint, proving that innovation and responsibility can go hand in hand.