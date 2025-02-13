FOR RELEASE 24th February 2025



NEW DETRASH WATCH DROPS; BECAUSE ICE CAPS MATTER MORE THAN RED MAGA CAPS



Trump’s got his red caps. We’ve got Melting Ice Cap Blue. While politicians ignore climate change, we’re putting it on your wrist.

The climate crisis is accelerating, yet too many people in power still pretend it’s not happening. That’s why Detrash is launching the “Cali - Melting Ice Cap Blue”, a watch designed to keep the conversation going when the world can’t afford to look away.

Featuring a bold blue dial inspired by our disappearing ice caps, this watch is more than an accessory, it’s a call to action. A reminder that time is running out for the planet—and that change starts with us.

“We named this color Melting Ice Cap Blue because, well… the ice caps are literally melting,” said Guy Blaskey, founder of Detrash “We can’t afford to let climate change fade into the background. This watch is designed to keep it front and center; on your wrist, in conversations, and in action.”

Like everything we make, the Cali - Melting Ice Cap Blue is built with sustainability at its core. The case is crafted from 80% recycled stainless steel, and the strap is made from #tide ocean plastic, giving new life to waste that would otherwise pollute our waters. As proud members of 1% for the Planet, we’re putting at least 1% of every sale toward environmental causes—because action matters more than empty promises.

The Cali - Melting Ice Cap Blue watch is limited to 100 pieces and is available to order from February 25th at https://detrash.com/products/cali-melting-ice-cap-blue with free international shipping. It’s made with a 41mm, 80% recycled steel case, housing a NH35 automatic movement, on an ocean plastic strap with Superluminova lume, 200m water resistance and sapphire crystal on the font and the exhibition caseback.

Join the movement, wear the cause, and let the world know: climate change isn’t up for debate.



About Detrash

Detrash creates eco-conscious products designed to show that beautiful things can be made from trash, and to inspire people to think about the choices that they are making in their work and home lives.

At Detrash we don’t believe that any one thing can ever change the world, but the culmination of a lot of small things can. By wearing a Detrash watch people can spark conversations that make these small things happen.

Detrash is proving that style and sustainability can—and should—go hand in hand.

Detrash was created by Guy Blaskey in 2024, after he sold his successful £30m consumer goods brand. He was astonished that whilst every sector in the consumer goods world has moved towards better sourcing and doing good in the world, this was not happening in the watch industry. He felt this was something that he needed to change, so Detrash was born.

For more information, please visit www.detrash.com