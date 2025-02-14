POLIMI Graduate School of Management confirms its standing among the best schools in the world, being placed for the second consecutive year in the global Top 15 of the QS International Trade Rankings 2025 with its Master in International Business and Digital Transformation.



The course, ranked 12th worldwide, is once again the only Italian educational programme to feature in the QS rankings, which this year includes 87 schools, 14 more than in 2024. The result highlights the value of the Master's degree, which is provided by POLIMI Graduate School of Management in partnership with Henley Business School and is designed for those managers who wish to update their theoretical and practical knowledge of international business and digital technologies.



“This recognition confirms the quality of our Master and the solidity of our educational model. We have improved our performance on almost all the parameters provided for by the QS methodology," said Vittorio Chiesa and Federico Frattini, President and Dean of POLIMI Graduate School of Management. “Being among the best schools in the world and the reference point in Italy for training in international business and digital technologies is a source of great pride for us. Our positioning reflects our ongoing commitment to providing students with an educational path that integrates theory, practice and methodological innovation, with a clear Purpose: to train managers and leaders who are capable of making a positive impact at a global level."





The excellence of the Master in International Business and Digital Transformation is confirmed by several QS evaluation indicators, which awarded the POLIMI Graduate School of Management course the 11th place globally (+ 2 compared to 2024) for Industry Engagement, further demonstrating the solidity of the collaborations initiated by the business school with industrial and corporate partners, both in Italy and around the world.



Another important result is that obtained in the area of Innovative Teaching, where the course achieved 12th place, with an advancement of 9 positions compared to the previous year and a score of 89.8/100, confirming the effectiveness of its innovative teaching methods. Finally, in the Trade Programme Content ranking, the Master was again positioned 19th, consolidating the relevance of its curriculum for the international market.





POLIMI Graduate School of Management's Master in International Business and Digital Transformation is a unique, 18-month course designed for managers who want to develop the skills necessary to help their company successfully plan and manage international growth by leveraging digital technologies, thus creating Digital Multinational Enterprises (DMNE).



The programme – delivered between Milan and Reading, England, at Henley Business School – alternates theoretical and applied lessons, with the involvement of students in various projects and group activities, to allow them to directly apply the knowledge they have learned in real-world contexts.



