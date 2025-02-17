UK Space industry must target other sectors to capitalise on investment



The UK Space sector will only be able to capitalise on new investment if employers can source engineers from other industries in order to plug gaps in their workforces, amid a backdrop of deepening skills shortages. That’s according to Engineering by Murray.



According to the specialist engineering consultancy, the recently announced £16 million UK Space Agency investment- part of a broader four-year, £160 million package - could be ineffective unless solutions are found to tackle the skills crisis.



The funding is designed to position the UK at the forefront of the latest advancements in satellite communications and enable organisations to capture a greater portion of the global mega-constellation market by developing technology that improves efficiency and capability.



However, Engineering by Murray has argued that investment programmes could be ineffective without a renewed focus on finding specialist skills, with many employers struggling to source engineers. A report from 2023 by the Space Skills Alliance revealed a 72% gap in expertise in fields including AI, machine learning, data analysis and electronic engineering, which has likely worsened following continued growth in the sector. The specialist employment consultancy has advised employers in the space supply chain to think creatively, and to look to other markets in order to identify and recruit engineers.



Chris Nelson, Associate Director at Engineering by Murray, commented:



“The continued investment into the industry is great news and represents a significant opportunity for the UK to assume a key role in the long-term future of the satellite communication market. However, we know from our relationships with leading employers that the majority are struggling to find engineering skills, particularly in some of the newer or more specialised areas, like AI, machine learning and embedded software and electronics. Identifying these people has to be the priority for employers; without them, many of the projects earmarked for the coming years will not be deliverable.”



“While some roles do require space-specific expertise, there are also many where employers would be better served looking to parallel industries, like defence or marine, for expertise. The UK space sector is still in its relative infancy, and expecting it to have a fully developed and independent talent market is unrealistic. But space employers can learn from organisations in other niche disciplines, and look to fields where skills requirements and expertise do overlap, as the existing talent pool isn’t large enough to meet the demand.”



“The new funding is critical to helping the UK strengthen its competitive edge during a period of massive global investment into the space sector and significant competition from countries around the world. However, the availability of engineers is equally pivotal, and should therefore receive a similar focus. Put simply, without the right people these projects won’t be deliverable.”