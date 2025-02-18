Badiani Gelato, the legendary artisan gelato brand, is celebrating National Pistachio Day on 26th February in style, paying homage to its viral Buontalenti Pistachio gelato by giving away 50 free Piccolo cups at each of its London and Brighton shops.



The indulgent pistachio sauce that makes the gelato so enticing is made from a secret recipe crafted by the renowned Paolo Pomposi. It has captivated taste buds throughout Europe, becoming the star ingredient in some of Badiani’s most viral creations. From luxurious Pistachio Hot Chocolate to the irresistible Pistachio Gelato Croissants and the ever-popular Buontalenti Pistachio gelato, this signature sauce elevates every bite and sip. It also features in their delectable freshly-made crepes, creamy gelato burgers, rich milkshakes, and refreshing iced lattes.



To mark this special occasion, Badiani is also launching an exclusive treat for pistachio lovers: the Buontalenti Pistachio Pinguino. The new Pistachio Pinguinos are filled with their viral Buontalenti Pistachio gelato and dipped in a decadent white chocolate and adorned with pistachio pieces offering a new way to experience their iconic pistachio magic.



We invite the press and food lovers alike to join us in celebrating National Pistachio Day with a warm, comforting cup of Hot Pistachio, the ultimate dream come true for pistachio lovers. Lashings of our Paolo Pomposi pistachio sauce, made with the hot milk of your choice and topped with whipped cream and more luscious pistachio sauce, to create a truly indulgent experience.



The Hot Pistachio is priced at £6.90, while the Pistachio Pinguino is £5 both can be found at all 14 Badiani locations across London and Brighton

Badiani’s Heritage: Perfecting the art of gelato making for over 90 years.



Founded in Florence in 1932, Badiani has a rich history of crafting exceptional gelato. The heritage is deeply rooted in the legacy of Paolo Pomposi, whose passion for gelato was inherited from his father, a master gelato maker. Paolo's innovative approach mirrors that of Bernardo Buontalenti, the Florentine creator of gelato, focusing on creativity and the finest ingredients.



Badiani’s signature flavour, named Buontalenti in honour of the inventor, is crafted with only four ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, and eggs. This flavour embodies the art of gelato making, focusing on quality and tradition.



Badiani Gelato, founded in Florence in 1932, is renowned for its authentic Italian gelato. With the original, iconic shop in Florence, Badiani expanded to the UK in 2015, and now has thirteen stores in London and two outside London in Brighton and Windsor, six in Spain and two more shops in Florence and most recently, they have opened their first location in France, in The Carrousel du Louvre.



Badiani’s laboratory is the only one to use a zero waste water system: the brand invested in a system that constantly reuses the same water to ensure the correct functioning of the machines. They also buy their products locally to support local farmers, respect the territoriality and limit the transport movement.