Leicester Tigers top the table with 42 players selected, 17 more than nearest rivals



As excitement builds for the 2025 British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia, research by British & Irish Lions Tour specialists Gullivers Sports Travel has revealed that more players have been selected for Lions’ tours while at Leicester than at any other Premiership Rugby club.



Leicester Tigers dominate the list with 42 players being called up for Lions’ duty while at the club, 17 more than nearest rivals Northampton Saints. Images of the full tables can be viewed here: https://gulliverstravel.co.uk/clubhouse/which-premiership-ru...



Commenting on the findings, Laura Vout, Marketing Manager at Gullivers Sports Travel, said: “With the final touring party for the 2025 Lions tour of Australia due to be announced in the spring, we wanted to look at which clubs have had the most Lions call-ups over the years.”



“While Leicester’s lead at the top of the league table of Lions’ call-ups looks safe for some time, there could potentially be some changes in second and third place – depending on how many Northampton or Harlequins players get the much-anticipated call from Andy Farrell.”



Top Premiership clubs for Lions call-ups since 1997*



While the main table above looks at the all-time Lions call-ups by club, Gullivers also compiled a separate, modern-era focused table showing the top clubs by Lions call-ups since the start of the Premiership in 1997.



While Leicester still top this table (21 Lions call-ups since 1997), its Saracens (14) rather than Northampton (11) who take second place.



Most Lions games played (including tests and pre-tests)



As well as having the most Lions’ call-ups, unsurprisingly it’s Leicester who also lead the all-time tables for the most Lions games played, the most Lions tries scored and most Lions points scored in tests and pre-tests.



* Lions Players at the club when selected

** Includes Gosforth players

*** Includes tests and pre-tests



Data sourced and compiled by Gullivers Sports Travel, December 2024



