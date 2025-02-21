Queen Mary University of London



LONDON, 21 FEBRUARY 2025 – Academics from Queen Mary University of London’s Wolfson Institute of Population Health have released a landmark systematic review evaluating the impact of the Sure Start programme on child health in disadvantaged communities, led by Dr Jatinder Hayre. Touted as the most extensive, powerful review of its kind, the paper reveals striking evidence that Sure Start is instrumental in improving children’s physical wellbeing, enhancing social development, and aiding neurodevelopmental outcomes, particularly among low socio-economic and ethnic minority groups.



Sure Start, established in 1999, was created to bridge health, educational, and social gaps for underprivileged families across the United Kingdom. This review underscores that, despite variations in local implementation, the programme has significantly:

• Improved child physical health: Evidence showed better nutrition, higher breastfeeding rates, a notable decrease in avoidable hospital admissions among older children, and reductions in accidental injuries.

• Strengthened social development: Evaluations highlighted heightened social competence and improved home-learning environments; results also demonstrated that longer-term involvement produced more substantial benefits in cognitive and academic achievements.

• Supported neurodevelopment: Parenting interventions delivered through Sure Start not only reduced behaviour difficulties such as ADHD and conduct disorder but also maintained these gains over time.



The study highlights that early-life investment in community-based services generates far-reaching dividends, protecting children against the detrimental effects of poverty and offering parents crucial support. Researchers emphasise that Sure Start’s unique model, which integrates multiple services under one accessible hub, is a proven strategy for narrowing health and educational disparities.





Dr Jatinder Hayre, lead author, commented:

“As poverty rates and inequality rises across the UK, Sure Start stands out as a lifeline for the most vulnerable in our society. Our review underscores the urgent need for renewed and sustainable funding: by fortifying families in their earliest steps, we cultivate brighter health prospects, enrich educational beginnings, and lessen society’s future burdens. It is an investment in promise, resilience, and the enduring strength of our communities.”







