Following the success of its inaugural session, Coauthor by Hindsight, a developer-friendly compliance software solution for medical device development, is pleased to announce the next webinar in its ongoing Medical Device Cybersecurity webinar series.

Titled "Software Supply Chain: Know Your SBOMs from Your SOUP", this session will provide essential insights into managing software supply chain risks and understanding the role of Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs) in medical device security, and how this differs from Software of Unknown Provenance (SOUP). The webinar will take place on Thursday, 20th March 2025, at 12:30 PM GMT.

Medical device manufacturers, regulatory affairs professionals, and software developers will benefit from expert-led discussions on:

• What an SBOM is and how it differs from SOUP (Software of Unknown Provenance).

• What needs to be included in an SBOM to meet compliance requirements.

• Practical, straightforward methods for creating an SBOM.

• How to use an SBOM to monitor and manage vulnerabilities in SOUP components.

• The impact of supply chain risks on medical device software maintenance and security.

Software vulnerabilities in the medical device supply chain present a growing cybersecurity challenge. Regulatory bodies are increasingly mandating the use of SBOMs to enhance transparency, mitigate risks, and improve post-market monitoring of medical device security.

This 30-minute webinar is an unmissable opportunity for professionals looking to enhance their cybersecurity strategies, reduce compliance burdens, and gain practical knowledge of supply chain security management.

The session will be led by Alan Parkinson, CEO of Hindsight Software, and co-presented by Dr. Heather Carre-Skinner, an expert in Regulatory & Quality Compliance for Medical Devices and SaMD.

Register Today!

The webinar is free to attend, but spaces are limited. Secure your place now at: https://www.coauthor.app/webinars

ENDS



Notes to Editors

• Why SBOMs matter: Software bill of materials (SBOMs) play a critical role in identifying and tracking vulnerabilities in medical device software components.



• Regulatory landscape: The FDA, the EU, and UK authorities are aligning cybersecurity expectations for medical devices. The use of SBOMs, secure development lifecycles, and real-time vulnerability monitoring are now considered state-of-the-art practices by notified bodies.



• About Coauthor by Hindsight: Coauthor is a developer-friendly compliance software solution that seamlessly integrates with software development tools to collect evidence automatically to ensure regulatory compliance. Coauthor is developed by Hindsight Software, a company dedicated to reducing the burden of compliance, particularly for IEC 62304 for Software as a Medical Device.



For media enquiries, please contact Philippa Bevan at philippa@accelerate-associates.co.uk or telephone 01785 747 102.



For more information regarding Coauthor by Hindsight, please contact Alan Parkinson at alan.parkinson@hindsightsoftware.com or Tel: 0203 137 7674.

For more information, visit www.coauthor.app