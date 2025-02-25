Doha, 22 February 2025 – Tennis legend Rafael Nadal’s Team Rafa powered to their first-ever victory in the UIM E1 World Championship presented by PIF as the all-electric raceboat series touched down at the Visit Qatar E1 Doha GP.



Despite securing the most podiums since the championship’s inception, a race victory has alluded Team Rafa until now, as they flew through the chequered flag first in front of thousands of fans who lined the city’s iconic Pearl Island.



The team’s pilots, Spaniard Cris Lazarraga and Frenchman Tom Chiappe, tamed the RaceBird with ace performances in a day of captivating wing-to-wing racing.



Their win propels them to the top of the championship standings after fending off stiff competition from Steve Aoki’s Aoki Racing Team - who triumphed in Jeddah last month - and Team Drogba who placed in second and third respectively.



Will Smith, the Hollywood icon and owner of E1 team Westbrook Racing, was at the event to provide some star power and witness his pilots secure fourth place.



Reflecting on the win, the PIF Pilot of the Day Cris Lazarraga, who had to fight back the tears in an emotional post-race interview said: “For the last year we’ve been looking for this win. We were determined to win. This is our mantra. Everything went smoothly and after so much hardwork this is where we deserve to be.”



There were mixed fortunes for reigning Champions of the Water Team Brady, backed by NFL legend Tom Brady, in the Finals. The team’s Finnish pilot Emma Kimiläinen finished fastest in Final 1 but her scintillating speed couldn’t be replicated by teammate Sam Coleman in Final 2 after receiving a time penalty for hitting a race marker which resulted in a fifth-place finish.



The 2025 season of the UIM E1 World Championship presented by PIF is proving to be incredibly competitive as all nine teams work to master the art of piloting the RaceBird – the championship’s all-electric raceboat.



Each session of the Visit Qatar E1 Doha GP was marked by expert piloting, thrilling overtakes and clever tactics – giving each team a sense that victory was within grasp.



CEO and Co-Founder at E1, Rodi Basso said, “The Pearl Island provided a beautiful backdrop to a day of electrifying racing at the RaceBird took flight in Qatar for the first time.



“Several thousand fans witnessed a race punctuated by drama and jeopardy as we welcomed new winners of an E1 race. This demonstrates the strength and depth of the competition and sets the stage for an incredible season ahead.”



Fans can watch all sessions live on YouTube on the E1 YouTube channel or across the championship’s international broadcast network – for information visit the E1 website.





- - - ENDS - - -



Race results:



1. Team Rafa

2. Aoki Racing Team

3. Team Drogba

4. Westbrook Racing

5. Team Brady

6. Team Blue Rising

7. Team AlUla Championed by LeBron James

8. Team Miami powered by Magnus

9. Team Brazil by Claure Group



Championship standings:



1. Team Rafa – 72

2. Aoki Racing Team – 69

3. Westbrook Racing – 38

4. Team Blue Rising – 37

5. Team Brady – 33

6. Team Drogba – 29

7. Team Miami powered by Magnus – 20

8. Team AlUla championed by LeBron James – 18

9. Team Brazil by Claure Group - 16



Images:

https://spacesuitcollections.com/

Username: e1media

Password: e1spacesuit



About the UIM E1 World Championship presented by PIF:

E1 is the world’s first and only all-electric raceboat championship sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), the international governing body for powerboating activities. The UIM E1 World Championship presented by PIF was established to create a new, exciting and competitive on-water racing Championship using electric technologies to focus efforts on innovations that help protect and restore our urban waters and coastal areas.



The Championship sees teams featuring both a male and female pilot. Racing on the water in iconic cities around the world including Jeddah, Doha, Monaco, and Miami, teams are owned by some of the biggest names on the planet. These already include Will Smith, Marc Anthony and Steve Aoki from the world of entertainment, Rafael Nadal, Tom Brady, Virat Kohli and Didier Drogba from the world of sport and Marcelo Claure from the world of business.



E1 pilots navigate tight and technical circuits behind the wheel of the electric RaceBirds. For the latest news and updates, follow us at @E1Series on Facebook, X and Instagram. #ChampionsOfTheWater

https://www.e1series.com/



About Brandnation:

Brandnation is an award-winning integrated creative marketing and communications agency based in London. It channels purpose, culture, and performance to build creative communications designed for life. Partnering with some of the biggest and brightest brands in the world, the agency’s award-winning services include PR, influencer marketing, social media, creative brand campaigns and performance marketing. Its Creativity. Multiplied.

philosophy enables brands to upgrade their marketing communications by fusing creativity with intelligent cross-channel integration.

www.brandnation.co.uk





Media Enquires

Daniel Golding

Communications Director, E1

media@e1series.com

Brandnation@e1series.com