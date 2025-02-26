Moving back in with your parents negatively affects their mental health, finds new research by the University of Cologne.



The study, conducted by ISS researchers Lisa Jessee and Karsten Hank, investigated whether changes in geographic proximity between children and their older parents affects the mental health of the parents.



They found that changes in geographic proximity does affect the mental health of parents, however this effect was most noticeable when adult children moved back in with their parents rather than when they moved away.



The authors speculate, that this is because most cases of children moving back in with their parents are driven by the children’s own struggles rather than from parents who needed the support from their children. It is possible that this effect could be especially pronounced when adult children bring their own child to live with them.



Whilst this affected both parents, white and male parents were found to have their mental health impacted more than anyone else in the study.



“Our study shows that providing adult children with housing alternatives beyond their parental home during critical life transitions is essential. Yet, we must not overlook the need for accessible mental health services for older parents, who often bear the emotional costs of these shifts. A comprehensive approach addressing both needs is key to enhancing family wellbeing,” says Lisa Jessee.



The researchers analysed longitudinal data from the American Health and Retirement study between 2004 and 2018.



The study was published in the Journal Social Science Research.







