Spider-Man, Harry Potter, and The Simpsons top the charts as the UK’s favorite franchises in a study that uncovers the entertainment preferences of Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X.



London – A new study by JvM NERD and Appinio has revealed the UK’s ultimate entertainment franchises, offering unique insights into the generational preferences driving fandom culture. From superheroes and animated icons to gaming franchises, the research highlights what captivates British audiences across age groups.





Top 10 UK Franchises by Popularity

The study, which surveyed 2,000 participants across the UK, ranks the 50 most beloved franchises based on recognition and enjoyment. Here are the top 10:



1. Spider-Man – The web-slinger reigns supreme, with a fanbase spanning all generations.

2. The Simpsons – The iconic animated series proves timeless, holding strong appeal across decades.

3. Harry Potter – The Wizarding World continues to enchant, especially among Millennials and Gen Z.

4. Super Mario – Gaming’s flagship plumber remains a favorite for nostalgia-driven Millennials and younger Gen Z audiences.

5. James Bond – The quintessential British Spy has captivated audiences since the 1950’s

6. The Lord of the Rings – J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy still captivates fans of all ages.

7. Jurassic Park/World – Since the first film’s release in 1993, the franchise has spanned multiple successful movies, games, books and merchandise.

8. Star Wars – With one of the most dedicated and loyal fandoms, this franchise continues to engage with audiences across all age groups.

9. X-Men – From comics to the big screen, X-Men has been a fan favourite since 1963.

10. Grand Theft Auto – With the latest installment due to be released in 2025, GTA VI is one of, if not THE most anticipated games of all time.

“The most beloved franchises are able to evolve with their audience. These IPs thrive because they transcend generations and mediums.” says Calvin Innes, GM & Creative Director at JvM NERD London. “The biggest names in entertainment are the ones that meet fans wherever they are, on the big screen, in gaming, through streaming, and in the real world through experiences and merchandising. The worlds of film, TV and gaming in particular are growing closer and closer together, creating an opportunity for endless world building and storytelling."



Generational Favorites: A Deeper Dive

The study highlights how different generations connect with entertainment franchises in unique ways:



Gen Z (18-24 years):

Gaming takes center stage, with franchises like Grand Theft Auto and Call of Duty among the favorites. Escapism and identity play significant roles, as 49% of Gen Z respondents agreed their fandom is a big part of who they are, and for 69% movies, gaming and fandoms help them to escape the everyday stresses of life.



Millennials (25-40 years):

Nostalgia-driven franchises such as Harry Potter, The Simpsons, and Super Mario dominate this group. Additionally, Millennials are avid fans of The Lord of the Rings, blending childhood memories with epic world-building and storytelling. 46% of Millennials consider their geekiness and fandoms to be an important part of who they are.



Gen X (41-56 years):

This group leans into classics, with strong affinity for James Bond, Jurassic Park, and Star Wars. For them, entertainment often reflects both nostalgia and enduring cultural icons. With 61% of Gen X saying that movies, series and games allow them to escape life’s stress, the cross generational appeal of fandoms is clear.



Fandom, it seems, is a clear part of people’s identity and an important form of escapism. Across all age groups, 61% to 69% of respondents agreed that movies, series, and games provide an escape from daily pressures. Furthermore, 69% of Gen Z and Millennials reported that their geekiness and fandom are integral to their personal identity.



A Changing Fandom Landscape

The study also reveals key insights into how fandoms are evolving:



Gender Representation: Franchises like Harry Potter, Super Mario, Stranger Things and The Hunger Games rank high among female fans, signaling a shift in traditionally male-dominated fandom spaces.



The Rise of Gaming: The study reveals that gaming has officially outpaced movies, TV, and even music as the dominant entertainment genre, with an astounding 78% of Gen Z identifying it as a key interest. This is a cultural transformation that spans multiple demographics and generations, with 67% of Millennials and 46% of Gen X also citing gaming as a central part of their entertainment habits.



Korea: The Hidden Champion Shaping Global Pop Culture

While Hollywood franchises dominate the rankings, the influence of Korea as a cultural powerhouse cannot be overlooked. From K-Pop’s global takeover, with acts like BTS and BLACKPINK redefining the music industry, to the phenomenal success of titles like Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead and Kingdom, Korean entertainment continues to set new trends. Korea’s influence on western music is growing, as seen with Bruno Mars and BLACKPINK’s Rosé on “APT. Beyond music and TV, K-Beauty and Korean fashion have become global standards, influencing everything from luxury brands to mainstream skincare routines.



Quotes

Calvin Innes, GM & Creative Director at JvM NERD London, commented:

“Fandom isn’t just about entertainment. It’s identity, community, and cultural capital. This study shows that the franchises people love reflect who they are, offering brands a powerful opportunity to connect with audiences on a deeper level.”



About the Study

The research was conducted by Jung von Matt NERD in collaboration with Appinio, surveying UK audiences across Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X. The data provides a comprehensive look at entertainment fandoms, their cultural significance, and what they mean for brands in the digital age.



View the full study at: https://www.nerd-insights.com



