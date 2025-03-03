Water leaks are a hidden menace that can rack up costly repairs. But finding them just got a lot easier. HIKMICRO, a global leader in thermal imaging solutions, has introduced the AD21P, an indoor leak detector that uses sound analysis and powerful imaging to track down leaks faster and more accurately than ever before. Combining cutting-edge SuperDetect technology with user-friendly operation, the AD21P provides a faster, smarter, more accurate and more accessible approach to pinpointing leaks, meeting the needs of both industry professionals and first-time users.



Water leaks are a persistent issue in homes and larger residential, commercial and public sector buildings, often leading to extensive damage and costly repairs. While some leaks are easy to spot—such as dripping taps or visible water stains—many remain hidden for months or even years, wasting water and driving up utility bills. Traditional detection methods rely heavily on user experience and can be inefficient, particularly in noisy environments or when dealing with small leaks. The AD21P changes that by integrating intelligent sound frequency analysis with a precise and intuitive detection system, making leak identification simpler and more efficient than ever.



At the heart of the AD21P is SuperDetect, HIKMICRO’s proprietary algorithm that automatically identifies leaks by analysing sound frequency, intensity, and spatial characteristics. Traditional acoustic leak detectors require trained professionals to interpret audio feedback and distinguish between normal pipe noises and potential leaks. However, with SuperDetect, even first-time users can achieve professional-level accuracy.



“Efficiency and precision have always been key concerns when detecting water leaks. But even with professional tools, inspectors need experience to determine leaks quickly and accurately. With SuperDetect, we’re making it possible for anyone—from industry professionals to homeowners—to locate leaks efficiently and with confidence,” explains Shadow Zhang, Global Brand Marketing Manager at HIKMICRO.



The SuperDetect system eliminates the need for prolonged data collection or reliance on headphones to listen for sounds, instead providing clear visual cues on a digital display. This automation speeds up the leak detection process and reduces the chances of misdiagnosis caused by background noise or interference from multiple sources. Traditional pipeline leak detection methods rely on comparing flow and pressure data, but these can be unreliable in noisy environments or when dealing with small leaks. By combining acoustic detection with intelligent analysis, the AD21P offers a more efficient, reliable, and non-destructive solution.



Recognising that different users have different needs, the AD21P offers two distinct detection modes:



• Quick Inspection Mode – This mode is for professional users who already know which area is leaking and can directly use this mode to locate the exact leaking point.



• Route Inspection Mode – This mode, designed for beginners, helps the user once they have conducted inspections to determine which area is leaking. After reaching a conclusion, they can use the quick inspection mode to locate the leaking point.



The AD21P also integrates seamlessly with HIKMICRO’s leading thermal imaging technology, such as the B20S handheld thermal camera, to provide a complete leak detection solution. Thermal imaging can help users visualise temperature differences caused by water leaks, making it easier to locate issues behind walls or under floors. Together, these technologies provide an unmatched level of accuracy and efficiency in leak detection.



By reducing misdiagnoses, cutting down on unnecessary repairs, and providing rapid leak identification, the AD21P is set to redefine industry standards for leak detection technology.



For more information on HIKMICRO visit www.hikmicrotech.com



-ends-



Media Contact: Jule Yue

HIKMICRO Industrial Marketing Manager

Tel: +86 13971640261

Email: yuejiahuan@hikmicrotech.com



Media contact UK:

Richard Pagett

Build Public Relations

richard@buildpr.co.uk

07909229067



Editor’s Notes:



About HIKMICRO



HIKMICRO is an expert in temperature measurement and detection. Its products are widely used in the outdoor, industrial, security and safety industries, as well as in consumer electronics. HIKMICRO treats thermal imaging technology as its core focus, with visible light imaging and ultrasonic technology as additional interest areas.



The company has developed ranges of handheld thermal imaging cameras, acoustic imaging cameras and leak detectors, firefighting, thermal cameras and fixed thermography cameras that increase the safety, security and efficiency of infrastructure.



These devices are used in a diverse range of applications including building inspections, electrical, automotive, aerospace, predictive maintenance, utility inspection, water leakage detection, home maintenance and DIY applications, as well as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC).