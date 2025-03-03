Transense Technologies plc, through its Translogik division, has secured a landmark contract with Logistics UK, one of the country’s largest business groups representing the interests of transport companies operating vehicles that move by road, air, rail or water.



With a membership of more than 21,000 businesses, Logistics UK completes more than 50,000 vehicle inspections per year. Seeking to enhance the efficiency of its inspection services, Logistics UK has partnered with Transense Technologies to develop a bespoke solution.



This new solution provides Logistics UK with the ability to offer an industry-leading tyre condition monitoring service to members’ fleets of all types and sizes, and positions Translogik at the forefront of innovation, supporting the backbone of the UK’s transport sector with cutting-edge technology.



An initial three-year contract will see Logistics UK deploy Translogik TLGX tyre inspection tools and TIRETASK software, which have been specially adapted to seamlessly integrate with Vision, Logistics UK’s comprehensive compliance and certification software platform.



The nationwide roll-out across a network of more than 65 vehicle inspection experts follows a rigorous development and testing period involving Logistics UK engineers trialling the tyre inspection tools and providing feedback to refine the solution to meet their specific operational needs.



The system combines enhanced data collection using mobile tablet computers, a customised TIRETEASK inspection app with cloud-based data storage and Translogik’s tyre inspection tools. It will significantly improve data capture whilst increasing efficiency and saving time, allowing engineers to focus on the critical inspection task by eliminating the administration associated with writing and uploading reports.



Chris Lipscomb, Operations Director at Logistics UK, commented: “After an extensive trial and close collaboration with Transense, we’re excited to deploy this innovative digital inspection solution. Translogik’s TLGX tools and TIRETASK software will revolutionise our inspection process, offering enhanced efficiency and unparalleled data quality and insight for our members.



“Tyres are critical to efficient fleet operations. Through correct tyre management, our operators will see significant benefits from improved fuel consumption and tyre life to a reduction in roadside breakdowns and downtime. Increased tyre longevity also reduces waste which is far better for the environment too.



“We believe this rollout will set a new benchmark for value added content to vehicle inspections. Real term savings in fuel, tyre and maintenance costs will be able to be evidenced through the innovative software presented in our Vision platform vehicle inspections, combining robust data insights with streamlined operational workflows.”



Ryan Maughan, Managing Director at Transense Technologies, added: “Our contract with Logistics UK represents a significant achievement for Transense and demonstrates the value our solutions bring to the fleet and logistics sectors.



“The partnership highlights the growing importance of digital transformation in the logistics and fleet management industries for vehicle compliance and inspection services. We’re very proud to support Logistics UK in their mission to deliver industry-leading services to their members."



The Logistics UK contract is a direct result of Transense’s ongoing partnership with TIRETASK GmbH, whose cutting-edge fleet management software underpins the Translogik TLGX solution. By integrating TIRETASK’s proven technology, Transense has delivered a customised inspection platform tailored to Logistics UK’s needs, demonstrating the strength and adaptability of their collaboration in driving digital transformation for the commercial vehicle fleet industry.

Photo caption: (Left to Right) Ryan Maughan, Managing Director at Transense Technologies and Chris Lipscomb, Operations Director at Logistics UK.



About Transense Technologies:

Transense Technologies is a UK-based innovator in sensor systems, offering advanced solutions for tyre management and vehicle condition monitoring. Through its subsidiary Translogik, the company provides cutting-edge tools and software to enhance safety, compliance and operational efficiency in the automotive and fleet sectors. Find out more at: https://www.transense.com/.



About Logistics UK:

Logistics UK is one of the UK’s biggest business groups, representing more than 21,000 businesses across the logistics and transport sector, as well as those which buy the services of logistics companies. As a champion of compliance and operational excellence, the organisation provides a range of services, including the UK’s most comprehensive commercial vehicle inspection programme. Find out more at: https://logistics.org.uk/.