One of the UK’s newest and leading hair tool brands Bellissima has launched the AIRSLEEK which is an innovative air straightener, so you can dry and create beautifully straight locks, in just one step. This new hair-tool is a game changer when it comes to creating salon-worthy results from home and better yet, at just £149.99 RSP, it's the first of its kind to be under £300. Say hello to sleek, shiny and smooth strands for half the price – yes really!



Bellissima have used exclusive technology that uses the power and delicacy of air to dry and straighten, in just one step, directly on wet hair, without subjecting it to the stress of extreme heat. AIRSLEEK can also be used on dry hair too for a quick, daily touch-up.



This tool has a special design with side bristles that guarantee smooth gliding of the brush through the hair, whilst maintaining perfect control during styling for easy, fast natural looking straight hair. Styling just got that bit easier!



The AIRSLEEK uses Ion Technology, which helps to reduce frizz and maintain the natural hydration of your hair, leaving it soft and shiny. The tool also has a ceramic and keratin coating to ensure smooth gliding of the straightener, adding further shine and vitality.



With two speed and two different temperature settings you can personalise your styling experience, depending on what works best for your hair type and needs. This original device also has a 2m swivel cord and key lock for ease.



This is the perfect hair tool for those looking for a practical, speedy, hair solution which offers a salon-ready beautiful finish, whilst protecting the hair. It works best for medium to long hair lengths with medium to thin hair thickness. With an easy-to-use design, this hair tool can style your hair to perfection – even if you’re not super-savvy when it comes to styling your locks.





Credit: Shop the new Bellissima AIRSLEEK for £149.99 RSP at Bellissimaitalia.co.uk, Boots.com, John Lewis & Argos.co.uk

Bellissima’s extensive range of electrical hair tools has technology, product innovation, Italian design and style at its core, offering smart styling solutions for professional results at home.



