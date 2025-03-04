Why Devon Duvets’ Award-Winning, Natural Wool Duvets Are the Best Choice for Breathable, Comfortable Summer Sleep.



As temperatures rise and the nights grow warmer, many people struggle to stay cool when they sleep. Instinctively their response is often to ‘ditch the duvet’ altogether or switch to synthetic “cooling” alternatives, but Devon Duvets, a family-run business based in Devon, reveals that the real secret to a better summer night’s sleep lies in nature – very specifically, in wool.



Founded and run by husband-and-wife team Dick and Pauline Beijen, Devon Duvets has built a reputation for crafting 100% natural, sustainable wool bedding. Their natural products are all individually handcrafted by seamstresses in their Devon workshop. Their award-winning lightweight wool duvets provide excellent breathability and temperature regulation, making them the perfect choice for cool summer comfort.



"People often associate wool with warmth and winter bedding, but in reality, it’s one of the best materials for keeping cool in the summer," says Pauline Beijen, Co-Founder of Devon Duvets. "Wool fibres allow air to circulate naturally, wicking moisture away from the body and preventing overheating, making it the perfect material for hot summer nights."



Unlike many alternatives, Devon Duvets’ wool is never bleached or chemically treated, ensuring it retains all of its natural properties - breathability, moisture-wicking ability, and temperature regulation.



Why Summer Sleep Is So Important



Sleep scientists agree that temperature plays a crucial role in sleep quality. Overheating at night leads to disrupted sleep, frequent waking, and overall restlessness.



"Many people assume that wool is only for winter, but in reality, it's one of the best materials for year-round comfort," adds Pauline. "Switching to a wool duvet for summer is like switching to linen clothing on a hot day - it helps your body regulate its temperature naturally, so you can enjoy deeper and uninterrupted sleep."



Unlike synthetic bedding, which traps heat and moisture, wool naturally adjusts to your body temperature. This means it is:



Lightweight & Breathable – Encourages airflow, preventing overheating.

Moisture-Wicking – Absorbs and releases moisture to keep you cool and dry.

Temperature-Regulating – Adapts to your body, so you stay comfortable all night.

100% Natural & Chemical-Free – No synthetic, chemical treatments or plastic microfibres



Award-Winning Lightweight Wool Duvets for Summer Comfort



Devon Duvets’ award-winning lightweight wool duvets are specially designed to provide natural cooling and breathability for summer. Each duvet is handcrafted in Devon using 100% traceable British wool, free from synthetic fillers, chemicals, or bleaches.



Lightweight Wool Duvets – Perfect for hot summer nights



100% Natural and Biodegradable – No plastic microfibres or synthetic materials.

Not Bleached or Chemically Treated – Retains its natural sleep-enhancing properties.

Handcrafted in the Devon – supporting British ‘manufacturing’.

100% Traceable British Wool – Supporting British farming.



"Many of our customers tell us they sleep much better once they switch to a wool duvet," says Pauline. "They’re amazed at how much cooler and more comfortable they feel, especially in the summer months."



About Devon Duvets



Founded by husband-and-wife team Dick and Pauline Beijen, Devon Duvets is a family-run business based in Devon, UK. Specialising in 100% natural, chemical-free wool bedding, the company handcrafts duvets, pillows, and mattress toppers using traceable British wool, ensuring high-quality, sustainable sleep solutions.





