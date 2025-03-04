The ‘UK MVNO Early Access Programme’ makes it easy for any business of any scale to launch a fully-branded UK mobile service before the end of summer 2025



Stand 6F2, MWC BARCELONA – 3 March 2025 – eSIM Go, a digital connectivity pioneer, today launched its UK MVNO Early Access Programme. Aimed at organisations, brands and innovators aspiring to become UK mobile providers, this programme offers a unique opportunity to launch a branded mobile service in as little as 48 hours. Businesses interested in launching their own branded mobile service can request early access to eSIM Go’s APIs, with onboarding support from MVNO experts, ahead of full service availability later this year.



This launch marks a key milestone in eSIM Go's partnership with Vodafone UK, cementing its position as the market leader in allowing organisations of all sizes to become fully-branded MVNOs without upfront risk or long-term commitments. This opens the UK domestic mobile market to B2B and B2C innovation through the enablement of a variety of new distribution channels and models.



Zacc Couldrick, CEO at eSIM Go said: "Our UK MVNO Early Access Programme supports organisations new to UK mobile or with long-held ambitions to enter the market. We're conquering MVNO complexity, removing significant barriers to entry, such as technology, capital and domain expertise. Having achieved this in travel, supporting over 400 Travel MVNO launches during the past three years, we're now focusing our attention on domestic markets, starting with our home market, the UK.



Having gained first-hand experience (at MNOs, MVNOs and mobile enablers) of major brands, innovators and established CSPs being constrained from entering the UK and other mobile markets, the eSIM Go founding team is on a mission to remove barriers. We believe democratising access will allow our partners to innovate unique business cases that challenge the status quo and improve the way mobile services are provided to consumers and small businesses."



The eSIM Go UK MVNO Early Access Programme is now open, enabling agile and disruptive MVNO partners to rapidly build a complete UK mobile offering with full operational, support and regulatory readiness.



About eSIM Go

eSIM Go empowers businesses of any size to offer their own digital connectivity solutions to customers, providing everything needed to scale their global opportunity and go to market fast.



Any commercial model can be aligned with eSIM Go's complete eSIM product ecosystem, enabling business partners to embed our capabilities into their product via API, co-brand a fully managed eSIM service or pursue an affiliate route.



Global brands in travel, MNO/MVNO, fintech and more trust eSIM Go to generate revenue and increase customer loyalty through high quality eSIM data bundles based on over 1,000 networks in 190+ countries. For more, see http://www.esimgo.com



