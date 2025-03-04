This spring, immerse yourself in the magic of nature as Tulleys Tulip Fest unveils its most breathtaking display yet. With over 1.5 million tulips and 100 different varieties, this spectacular festival, set in the heart of the picturesque West Sussex countryside, promises a feast for the senses and an unforgettable day out for families, friends, and flower enthusiasts.



Our tulip fields, nestled in the stunning West Sussex countryside, are a true wonder. This year, we have planted 1.5 million tulip bulbs, carefully curated with over 100 varieties, including early, mid, and late bloomers.



While no single moment showcases the fields in full bloom, visitors are treated to a dynamic display of nature's progression. Early visitors will marvel at the later varieties in bud, while those arriving later in the season will enjoy the vibrant mid-season blooms as the early varieties fade. Mixed rows containing early, mid, and late tulips ensure the fields remain breathtaking throughout the festival.



New for 2025



This year’s Tulip Fest blooms with exciting new attractions:



● Enchanted Light-Up Trails: Stroll through magical woodland trails illuminated by stunning lights, where the captivating stories of tulips’ origins blend with their vibrant beauty.



● Tulipa Lake: Take in the tranquil charm of peaceful waterside views – perfect for relaxing walks and beautiful photo opportunities.



● The Tulip Trail: Wander along picturesque paths lined with vivid blooms.



● The Whispering Windmill: Capture unforgettable memories with this festival landmark.



● Roaming Street Characters: Lively performers bring a sense of joy and surprise to every corner.



● Tulip Nights: As night falls, the festival transforms into a mesmerising experience, with glowing fields and atmospheric lighting creating a truly magical evening.



A Visual Feast of Colour



As you explore the tulip fields, you’ll be enveloped in a kaleidoscope of colour, from rich purples and deep blues to the brightest yellows and reds. Each variety of tulip adds its own unique charm, creating a landscape that is as peaceful as it is mesmerising.



This stunning display not only offers a feast for the eyes but also provides a tranquil escape into nature, where visitors can truly appreciate the beauty and serenity of the outdoors.



A Taste of Holland



Enjoy the flavours of Holland with a curated selection of Dutch street food, from traditional snacks to gourmet delights. Relax with a refreshing cocktail in the Secret Garden or savour a freshly brewed coffee at the Tulip Terrace, the perfect spot to admire the views.



Experience Spring Like Never Before



Stuart Beare, Owner of Tulleys Farm, says:



"This year we are more excited than ever to welcome our visitors. Tulips have a way of lifting spirits, and we’ve worked hard to create new experiences for everyone to enjoy, whether it’s the magic of the light trails, the peaceful charm of Tulipa Lake, or the joy of simply wandering through the fields. We hope families, couples, and friends alike will make special memories with us and leave with smiles on their faces.



Secure Your Tickets



Tickets on sale now - TulipFarm.co.uk

Opens 5th April until 27th april



New for 2025, in addition to Tulip Fest, discover two stunning new locations: Tulip Garden at Hatton Country World in Warwickshire (TulipGarden.co.uk) and Tulip Fields at Willows in St Albans (TulipFields.co.uk).



For further information and media visits, please contact:



Ed Hopkins

Tel: 07538 061 448

Email: edward@edhopkinspr.co.uk