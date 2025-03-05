New data from Bigvits.co.uk has analysed millions of Google and TikTok searches on women’s health for International Women’s Day.



The findings reveal that British women searched online a staggering 480.8 million times for women’s health-related topics in the past year - nearly double the searches for fitness and diet (203.1M) and almost 100 times more than men’s health (5.07M).



The research shows that British women are seeking clear, detailed advice on topics from menopause and reproductive health to PCOS and thyroid concerns.



Social media trends like #SelfCare (14M TikTok hashtags) and #womenshealth (1M TikTok hashtags) further highlight our online search for solutions.



Top Women’s Health Searches Include:



480.8 million yearly searches on women’s health topics



3 million searches on menopause and perimenopause.



16.3 million searches for fertility and ovulation - underlining a strong interest in reproductive planning and the need for accessible fertility guidance.



3.15 million yearly searches for post-natal depression highlighting a serious concern for new mums - a figure that stands out, even among high search volumes.



Women are also exploring topics like hormonal balance, autoimmune conditions and sleep.



Source: Google Keywords / Bigvits.co.uk Wellbeing Research 2025



Neha Deol, Nutritional Therapist at Bigvits.co.uk, explains:



“This International Women’s Day, it’s obvious that British women are being proactive online about their health. We like to be informed about our wellbeing and we're not afraid of using Dr Google and social media to give us more information when we need it,” added Neha.



“Our research shows an urgent need for expert-backed information tailored to women’s unique wellbeing challenges.”



5 Tips to Feeling Well



In addition to the report’s findings, Neha at Bigvits.co.uk is offering five essential tips to help British women enhance their health and wellbeing:



1. Balance Your Hormones Naturally



Incorporate healthy fats (like avocados, nuts, seeds and olive oil) to support your hormone production. Limit processed sugars and prioritise protein and fibre to keep your blood sugar levels stable. Try to reduce exposure to artificial scents from candles and plug-ins, and limit contact with artificial cleaning agents and chemicals.



2. Nourish Your Body with the Right Diet



Fill your plate with colourful fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. Include fermented foods like yoghurt, kimchi, or sauerkraut to support a healthy gut, which plays a crucial role in immunity and hormone regulation.



Choose a high-quality multivitamin to fill nutritional gaps, incorporate Omega-3s for brain function and hormonal balance, ensure sufficient Vitamin D for immunity and bone health, and add probiotics to support digestion and a healthy microbiome.



3. Stay hydrated with at least two litres of water daily and reduce your caffeine intake by replacing it with herbal teas or non-caffeinated drinks.



4. Prioritise Quality Sleep Establish a consistent bedtime routine and aim for 7–9 hours of sleep. Minimise blue light exposure by avoiding screens at least one hour before bed. Consider magnesium-rich foods such as almonds and spinach, or a supplement, to promote relaxation.



5. Manage Your Stress



Try mindfulness practices like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises, and maintain regular physical activity through walking, weight training, or stretching. Adaptogenic herbs such as ashwagandha can help bolster stress resilience.



