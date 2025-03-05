Press release for immediate release



Ancient Roman rule still positively impacting people today



People living areas that were previously under ancient Roman rule are better balanced, happier, and healthier than those who don’t, new research by Vienna University of Economics and Business (WU) has found.



The study, by Fabian Wahl, Assistant professor at the Department of Socioeconomics at WU, in collaboration with University of Cambridge, found that modern-day Germans still benefit from Roman economic improvements put in place during their rule of parts of Germany.



During their occupation, the Roman Empire brought cultural, economic, medical, legal, technological, and social advances to its German regions.



Economic institutions and technological advancements (e.g., trade infrastructure such as Roman roads, markets, and mines) were crucial in creating the long-term positive effect for modern Germans.



The present results suggest that those advancements introduced divisions into Germany that are still apparent today. The lasting effects of Roman culture in Germany is reflected in greater life satisfaction and longevity among residents who live in the former Roman region.



Together, these results demonstrate how ancient cultures can imprint a macro-psychological legacy that contributes to present-day regional inequalities.



The study demonstrates how history can shape the way we live in the present-day.



Even when accounting for more recent historical factors, and replicating the results for the Netherlands, the study found that regions developed by Roman civilization have better health and psychological well-being today.



The study was published in the journal Current Research in Ecological and Social Psychology.



/ENDS



For more information, a copy of the report, or to speak to the researcher, contact Thomas Willis at BlueSky Education on thomas@bluesky-pr.com or call +44 (0)1582 790 706.