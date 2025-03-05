PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



EHL Hospitality Business School presents the 15th Young Hospitality Summit



EHL Hospitality Business School proudly announces the forthcoming 15th edition of the Young Hospitality Summit (YHS), the world’s largest student led hospitality summit, taking place from March 17th to March 19th, 2025, at EHL Campus in Lausanne, Switzerland.



With this year’s theme, “Innovation Across Dimensions”, YHS 2025 aims to redefine the boundaries of the hospitality industry, delving into critical topics like overtourism, air travel, and alternative lodging.



Since its inception in 2010 by EHL Hospitality Business School students, YHS has grown into a globally recognized platform, bridging the gap between hospitality students and industry professionals. Last year’s summit welcomed over 300 students from 40 hospitality schools across 19 countries, fostering groundbreaking discussions on overcoming conventional challenges in the hospitality industry.



This year marks the milestone 15th edition of YHS, honoring the visionary goals of its founders while providing a forward-looking perspective on managing quantity, quality, and maximizing finite resources within the hospitality sector. Attendees can expect a rich program with 30 speakers and over 200 attendees, featuring keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops designed to inspire, educate, and challenge the next generation of hospitality leaders.



This year, in partnership with STR Share Center, the challenger provider, candidates will be challenged on the topic of "Overtourism: keeping the balance." Exciting discussions and innovations are expected as we shape the hospitality of tomorrow.



Highlights of YHS 2025 include:



Keynote Addresses: Featuring top industry leaders such as Dr. Carole Ackermann, Chairwoman of EHL Board of Directors and President of EHL Board of Trustees; Ludovic Du Plessis, President and CEO of Maison Telmont; and Nicholas Mellis, Vice-President of European Acquisitions of Highgate.

Panel Discussions: Covering topics such as YHS Retrospective, F&B Innovation and Overtourism, with a focus on envisioning the future of hospitality.

Workshops: Hands-on sessions designed to encourage collaborative learning and innovative thinking.

With 14 successful editions to date, the organizing committee is confident that Young Hospitality Summit 2025 will once again set new benchmarks for innovation, collaboration, and inspiration.



For more information, registration details, and updates on the 2025 program, please visit YHS’s dedicated website, or contact Georgina at georgina@bluesky-pr.com



***



About EHL:



EHL is the global reference in education, innovation and consulting for the hospitality and services sector.



With expertise dating back to 1893, EHL now offers leading educational programs ranging from apprenticeships to master's degrees, as well as professional and executive education, on three campuses in Switzerland and Singapore. EHL also provides consulting and certification services to companies and learning centers around the world.



True to its values and dedicated to building a sustainable world, EHL is committed to providing education, services and working environments that are people-centered and open to the world.



www.ehlgroup.com