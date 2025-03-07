Legendary pop trio Tight Fit, release first new album this decade on Energise Records (www.energiserecords.com) working with top producers and writers.



Back in the 80’s a pop group appeared on Top of The Pops featuring two leopard skin clad girls and a hunky guy wearing a loincloth! The band were Tight Fit and the record was the Number 1 smash “The Lion Sleeps Tonight”.



The group were in great demand and their second single “Fantasy Island” is also a pop classic and played at every 80s weekly disco. This record also smashed into the charts peaking at number 5.



Third single “Secret Heart” also made the Top 50 and an album was recorded. Sadly, all good things come to an end and the original group was disbanded.



In 2008 Tight Fit reformed in the original line up of Denise Waterman (nee Gyngell), Julie Harris and Steve Grant. Since then they have been busy performing in the UK and Internationally at gigs, prides and 80's festivals.



In 2016 the group recorded “Together” an album of cover versions and a dance remake of ‘Fantasy Island” became a huge hit again in Gay clubs around the world.



Back in 2016, Steve Grant a long-time fan of Energise Records had sent the copy of “Together” to the label. Fast forward to 2021 and when the label was looking for a group to record a brand-new song, a match was made and the result became the first single from this new album, “Fallout”.



"Fallout"was a massive success, getting to Number 1 on Mike Read’s Heritage Chart and making the iTunes Top 100. The second track “Holding on To You” followed the lead, peaking in the top position and had a fun video shot in Brighton. The third single "Electric" was also Number 1 on the Heritage Chart and "Own The Universe", the fourth single, was also a top ten smash. Following lots of radio play for the singles, the album is now ready for release on March 7th.



It is possibly going to be THE pop album of the year, with influences from Abba, Stock/Aitken/Waterman and Steps, plus a touch of reggae, and a stunning ballad “Naked on The Inside” as well as forthcoming single “Waiting For The Rain”.



