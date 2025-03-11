For the first time, people will have the chance to immerse themselves for 24-hours in some of the most remarkable rewilding sites in the country

Nature restoration meets recreation in a first-of-its-kind collaboration



The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world, with biodiversity in sharp decline and fewer opportunities for people to connect with nature. At the same time, rewilding efforts are proving that nature can recover when given the chance.



CampWild and Rewilding Britain have announced a pioneering partnership that will connect outdoor goers with some of the most ecologically rich and biodiverse landscapes in the UK.



Through this collaboration, wild campers and nature lovers will now have access to rewilding sites that are otherwise private - places where nature is thriving, rare species are being reintroduced, and ecosystems are being restored.



This comes at a critical time. As nature restoration efforts grow across the UK, so too must opportunities for people to experience and understand these landscapes. Through citizen science and micro-conservation activities, campers will not only camp wild in these spaces but actively contribute to their revival - tracking biodiversity, monitoring species, and supporting conservation in action.



With each booking to a ReWild Space, members will receive an information sheet that not only lists the wildlife to look out for but provides details on micro-conservation activities to engage in, from hand de-weeding recently planted trees to helping to remove invasive species.



As part of this initiative, GBP£1 from every CampWild membership will be donated to Rewilding Britain, directly funding the growth of the rewilding movement across Britain. The partnership will also see CampWild working within Rewilding Britain’s network to establish Wild Spaces in areas that, until now, have been inaccessible for overnight stays.



Unlocking wild places in Britain:

For the first time, people will have the chance to immerse themselves for 24-hours in some of the most remarkable rewilding sites in the country - waking up to the sounds of thriving ecosystems, camping beneath star-filled skies, and witnessing nature’s resurgence first-hand. These ReWild Spaces represent a new era for responsible outdoor recreation, bridging the gap between adventure and conservation.



As part of Scotland's access legislation, you are permitted to wild camp on the majority of unenclosed land in Scotland. Joining the CampWild platform, members are provided with tools, resources and a support framework, enabling many more people to experience the benefits & adventure of wild camping.



Tom Backhouse, co-founder of CampWild, said: "Rewilding Britain is doing extraordinary work to help restore nature, and this partnership is a pioneering step forward. For the first time, people will be able to experience these spaces up close - camping in places where biodiversity is returning, species are being reintroduced, and landscapes are healing.



"It’s not just about access; it’s about connection. The more people connect with nature, the more they value and protect it."



"Every membership will directly contribute to rewilding efforts, ensuring that the very places we explore continue to thrive for generations to come."



Sara King, Rewilding Manager at Rewilding Britain, said: “Rewilding – the restoration of nature to the point where it can take care of itself – must have people at its heart to succeed, and allowing people space to form a connection to areas undergoing rewilding is a wonderful way to bring them on this exciting journey with nature.



"It’s also an amazing opportunity to experience the astounding benefits rewilding can bring to our health and wellbeing, and to witness first-hand what reinstating natural processes, restoring ecosystems and letting nature lead can achieve.”



Wild camping as a force for conservation:

CampWild is leading the way in responsible access to nature, working with landowners to create Wild Spaces across the UK. These locations, set within private land, range from ancient woodlands and wildflower meadows to remote riverbanks and upland moors.



By integrating adventure with conservation, CampWild is giving people the opportunity to explore responsibly while ensuring landowners are supported in their rewilding efforts.



With this partnership, CampWild and Rewilding Britain are setting a new standard - one where recreation actively contributes to nature restoration. A new category, ReWild Spaces, will be created with this partnership enhancing the experience of camping wild & enabling our community to actively engage with rewilding & citizen science, as well as learning more about nature recovery & habitat restoration.



For more information on CampWild and the Pioneering Conservation & Adventure Partnership with Rewilding Britain, visit www.campwild.uk/rewilding.



ENDS





Notes to Editors:



- High-resolution images of CampWild’s Wild Spaces and rewilding sites are available for download: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1XvTrGjzp1BpbCAoInCmW... [Credit: CampWild]



- More about CampWild’s mission here: https://www.campwild.uk/



- More about Rewilding Britain’s mission: https://www.rewildingbritain.org.uk/



- Interviews with CampWild’s Tom Backhouse are available on request.



Editor’s Contact:

Peppa Sheridan MCIPR

peppa@peptalkpr.co.uk

07725 121189.