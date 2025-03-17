HIKMICRO, a global leader in thermal imaging solutions, now has a complete water leakage detection solution that combines thermal imaging and advanced acoustic detection which is fast, precise and simple to use. By integrating these two powerful technologies, HIKMICRO offers professionals and technical novices alike a more effective and accurate method of locating leaks – minimising disruption, reducing unnecessary repairs and helping prevent water damage before it becomes a costly problem.



Water leaks are a major concern in residential and commercial settings. While some leaks, such as dripping taps or visible damp patches, are easy to identify, many remain hidden for extended periods, causing structural damage and excessive water wastage. Traditional detection methods, such as pressure testing and manual inspections, are often time-consuming, invasive and reliant on user expertise. HIKMICRO has changed this by providing a dual approach to leak detection; first visually identify affected areas with a thermal imaging camera then precisely pinpoint the leak location using the AD21P acoustic leak detector.



Thermal imaging works by detecting temperature differences on surfaces, allowing users to quickly identify areas affected by moisture or leaking water. HIKMICRO’s B20S thermal imaging camera features a highly sensitive (NETD < 40 mK) VOx detector together with SuperIR image enhancement technology, which significantly improves image clarity and helps visualise leaks hidden behind walls or under floors. The temperature contrast created by leaking water enables professionals to quickly narrow down the general area of the problem without invasive procedures.





Once the affected area has been identified, HIKMICRO’s AD21Pacoustic leak detector provides the next level of precision. Equipped with the intelligent SuperDetect algorithm, the AD21Panalyses sound frequency, intensity and spatial characteristics to identify the exact leak point. Unlike traditional leak detection tools that require experienced professionals to listen carefully for leak sounds through headphones, SuperDetect automatically isolates the relevant noise patterns, making the detection process fast and straightforward, allowing even first-time users to achieve professional-level results with minimal training.



“Efficiency and precision have always been key concerns when detecting water leaks. By combining thermal imaging and intelligent sound analysis, we are making it easier for both professionals and first-time users to locate leaks with confidence,” explains Shadow Zhang, Global Brand Marketing Manager at HIKMICRO.



HIKMICRO’s AD21Pacoustic leak detector has two modes for different user needs. Quick Inspection Mode is ideal for professional and experienced users who already know which area is leaking – this mode allows you to locate the exact leaking point. Route Inspection Mode is designed for beginners. Following an inspection, this mode provides real-time visual feedback to help the user determine which area is leaking. Quick Inspection Mode can then be used to pinpoint the leak. Results appear in three display formats (figure, bar chart and line chart) so users can select the most intuitive interface for their workflow.



HIKMICRO’s complete water leakage detection solution is designed to reduce false positives, speed up leak detection and minimise disruption to buildings and infrastructure. Unlike traditional pressure-based leak detection methods, which can struggle in noisy environments or with small leaks, the combination of thermal imaging and intelligent acoustic detection ensures a more reliable and non-invasive approach. By identifying leaks early, users can reduce water wastage, prevent costly repairs and improve maintenance efficiency across a wide range of applications, from residential plumbing to large-scale industrial and commercial facilities.



For more information on HIKMICRO visit www.hikmicrotech.com



Editor’s Notes:



About HIKMICRO



HIKMICRO is an expert in temperature measurement and detection. Its products are widely used in the outdoor, industrial, security and safety industries, as well as in consumer electronics. HIKMICRO treats thermal imaging technology as its core focus, with visible light imaging and ultrasonic technology as additional interest areas.



The company has developed ranges of handheld thermal imaging cameras, acoustic imaging cameras and leak detectors, firefighting, thermal cameras and fixed thermography cameras that increase the safety, security and efficiency of infrastructure.



These devices are used in a diverse range of applications including building inspections, electrical, automotive, aerospace, predictive maintenance, utility inspection, water leakage detection, home maintenance and DIY applications, as well as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC).