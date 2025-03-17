Green Power Solutions is excited to announce the launch of Ohmni, an AI-powered chatbot designed to transform how businesses monitor and manage remote energy assets. Integrated seamlessly into the 3MS platform, Ohmni provides real-time insights, predictive alerts and data-driven recommendations—helping companies improve uptime, reduce downtime and optimise operational efficiency.



With increasing demand for automated monitoring in off-grid security towers, Ohmni offers security businesses an intuitive way to interact with their energy data. Whether managing CCTV towers, perimeter protection units or mobile surveillance systems, users can quickly access critical performance data, helping prevent asset failures before they happen.



What Can Ohmni Do?

Security operators can engage with Ohmni by simply typing questions into the chat window, such as:

???? “How is my fleet performing today?” – Get an instant fleet summary, including uptime, asset status and energy consumption.

???? “Which assets are offline right now?” – Identify offline units and take corrective action.

???? “What’s my total solar generation this week?” – Track renewable energy performance over custom timeframes.

???? “Are there any alarms or warnings I should know about?” – Stay informed about system issues that could impact security.

???? “Which of my assets are likely to go offline in the next 7 days?” – Gain predictive insights to support proactive maintenance and avoid unexpected failures.



Why Ohmni Matters for the Security Sector

Security towers depend on reliable power to maintain surveillance, deter crime and provide continuous protection. However, off-grid units are vulnerable to unexpected outages, poor battery performance and inefficient energy usage.



Ohmni helps security companies, site managers and monitoring teams by:

Reducing response times – Instant access to asset health minimises delays in restoring offline units.

Predicting maintenance needs – AI-driven forecasts help avoid unexpected power failures.



Improving security reliability – Ensures CCTV and other surveillance equipment remains operational.

Supporting sustainability goals – Optimises battery and solar usage to reduce reliance on diesel generators.

"By integrating AI into the 3MS platform, we are helping businesses optimise energy usage, reduce waste and make data-driven decisions that support their operational and security goals," said Sam Taylor, CEO of Green Power Solutions.



Green Power Solutions has developed Ohmni to align with its B-Corp sustainability values, ensuring businesses can reduce carbon footprints while maintaining high-performance security operations. Ohmni is now live and available to all 3MS platform users.



For more information about Ohmni and how it can enhance security tower management, visit www.greenpowersolutions.uk or contact sam@greenpowersolutions.uk.



About Green Power Solutions

Green Power Solutions provides intelligent energy management software for businesses operating off-grid security towers, welfare cabins, sumps and pumps. The company’s 3MS platform helps businesses remotely monitor, control and optimise energy usage across fleets of assets, improving uptime and efficiency while supporting sustainability goals.



Green Power Solutions is an approved Victron Energy software developer and works closely with BMS Technologies, its primary distributor. Based in Cornwall, the company operates remotely, with a strong focus on AI-driven automation, predictive maintenance and smart fleet monitoring.

Media Contact



Sam Taylor - CEO

Green Power Solutions

Pool Innovation Centre

Trevenson Road, Pool, Redruth, Cornwall TR15 3PL

www.greenpowersolutions.uk

sam@greenpowersolutions.uk

07780 333 280