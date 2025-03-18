MandM, one of the UK’s leading online off-price fashion and sportswear retailers, is proud to support comedian Jack Skipper as he takes on the 2025 London Marathon in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust. As part of its ongoing commitment to the charity, MandM will be donating a full running kit to Jack for both his training and marathon day. Additionally, the retailer kick-started the fundraising campaign by donating £2,000 and has pledged to match the donations raised up to £5,000.



MandM has been a dedicated partner of Teenage Cancer Trust for over 20 years, raising an incredible £3 million to support young people facing cancer. The brand’s latest initiative with Jack Skipper further strengthens this long-standing partnership, providing vital funding and awareness for the charity’s work.



Jack was inspired to support Teenage Cancer Trust after hearing firsthand from young people who have been helped by the charity. Their powerful stories of resilience and courage moved him to take action, and shortly after, he decided to sign up for his first marathon in their honour.



In December, Jack took his support a step further by visiting a Teenage Cancer Trust Unit, where he spent time with young people receiving treatment over Christmas. Meeting the patients, parents, nurses, and youth support coordinators reinforced his motivation to give back and help raise funds for the essential care and support the charity provides.



Jack Skipper said: “Hearing from young people who have been supported by Teenage Cancer Trust was an eye-opener -- it really hit home how important the work they do is. Meeting them and seeing the impact of the charity firsthand made me want to do more. Running the London Marathon is a huge challenge for me but knowing that every step I take is helping young people with cancer makes it all worthwhile. I’m incredibly grateful to MandM for not only kitting me out but also matching the donations raised up to £5,000 -- it means that we can make an even bigger difference together.”



Mike Tomkins, Chairman of MandM added: “Teenage Cancer Trust does life-changing work for young people facing cancer, and we’re honoured to have supported them for the past two decades. Jack’s dedication to running his first marathon for the charity is inspiring, and we’re thrilled to provide his training and race-day kit while also matching his fundraising total. We can’t wait to cheer him on every step of the way.”



Fern West, Senior Partnership Manager at Teenage Cancer Trust said: “We are incredibly grateful to Jack for taking on this huge challenge to support young people with cancer. His dedication and enthusiasm, combined with the generous support from MandM, will make a real difference in ensuring we can continue to provide specialist care and support to those who need it most. We’ll be cheering Jack on every step of the way and can’t wait to see him cross the finish line!”

MandM encourages the public to get behind Jack’s marathon journey by donating to his fundraising page and helping to raise vital funds for Teenage Cancer Trust.



ENDS



About MandM

Big brands, Low Prices, Direct to You.

MandM is all about big brands, at low prices across fashion, outdoor and sportswear for men, women, and children. MandM has non-stop deals on over 300 big brands, always up to 65% less than RRP. All year round.

mandmdirect.com



About Brandnation:

Brandnation is an award-winning integrated creative marketing and communications agency based in London. It channels purpose, culture, and performance to build creative communications designed for life. Partnering with some of the biggest and brightest brands in the world, the agency’s award-winning services include PR, influencer marketing, social media, creative brand campaigns and performance marketing. Its Creativity. Multiplied.

philosophy enables brands to upgrade their marketing communications by fusing creativity with intelligent cross-channel integration.

www.brandnation.co.uk





For more information, contact tiffany@brandnation.co.uk|0207 940 7175