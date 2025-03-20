Oscar Charles, the brand renowned for its award-winning makeup brushes, is making waves in the skincare industry with its new consciously crafted, high-performance skincare line.



Founded in 2018 with a mission to create beauty products that are kind to both skin and the planet, Oscar Charles is setting a new standard for ethical and effective skincare.



Tired of the corporate grind and driven by a passion for responsible beauty, Oscar Charles has developed a curated skincare range that seamlessly blends science with nature. Featuring key ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, Vitamin C, and essential oils, their formulations deliver visible results, improving skin hydration, texture, and overall radiance.



What makes Oscar Charles stand out?



Ethical and Sustainable - all Oscar Charles skincare products are vegan, cruelty-free, and sustainably sourced, reflecting a commitment to minimising environmental impact.

Products are proudly sourced and made in the UK - ensuring quality and reducing carbon footprint.

Clinically Proven Formulation - Oscar Charles prioritises formulations that blend science with nature, only using ingredients known for their proven benefits for visible results.

Clean and Gentle - Free from harsh chemicals like sulphates, phthalates, and parabens, formulas are suitable for all skin types.

Simple and Effective Routines - preferring quality over quantity, the curated skincare routines are designed for busy lifestyles, ensuring the complexion is hydrated, moisturised, and protected 24 hours a day. Check out the Day Time Hydration Kit and Bedtime Skin Cocoon.



Offering a commitment to ingredient transparency, Oscar Charles are happy to provide information regarding the sourcing of their materials.



"We believe that looking good shouldn’t come at the cost of our planet or our health," says Amanda Watson, Owner & Director. “Our skincare line is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality, effective products that are both ethical and sustainable."



Oscar Charles's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction has earned them a loyal following, with their 17-piece Professional Makeup Brush set receiving over 3000 glowing 5-star reviews. Now, they are bringing the same level of excellence to their skincare line.



What's Next?



Beauty editors, journalists and creators are invited to experience the Oscar Charles difference for themselves. Samples of the skincare line is available upon request.



PR Contact: vicky@oscarcharles.co.uk. 0757 245 2992. Visit www.oscarcharlesbeauty.com