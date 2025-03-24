Date: Saturday 29th March

Time: 10 AM – 12 Noon

Where: Alexandra Palace, London

Pricing: Free Entry



London, UK - This solar eclipse, Hive is bringing together innovation, sustainability, and spectacle with Solar Henge – a striking, solar-powered recreation of Stonehenge, designed to celebrate the power of the sun and deliver an unmissable viewing party.



Whether you’re a solar eclipse seeker, a family looking for fun, or friends searching for something different to do, this large-scale installation set within the grounds of Alexandra Palace is a must see for this rare celestial event.



Using energy from the eclipse, Solar Henge will power a full-scale viewing party, including a ‘Solar Serves’ food and drinks truck, dishing up delicious eclipse-themed breakfast patties in a charcoal bun. You can also sip on tea, coffee or a soft drink – all completely free of charge.



Solar Henge will also power lighting and music, which can be taken in as you sit on a deck chair or blanket to enjoy the eclipse. Protective eyewear will also be on hand for safe solar viewing.



With free entry, a family-friendly environment, and an incredible setting, this is the ultimate way to experience the solar eclipse together.



And for those keen to explore how solar power can transform their own homes, a QR code will be displayed on-site, offering easy access to Hive’s latest eco-tech initiatives. Hive helpers will also be available, to answer any questions you may have.



Timings for the eclipse are below:



The eclipse will begin around 10:07 am GMT.

The eclipse will reach maximum coverage around 11:03 am GMT.

The eclipse will end around 12:00 pm GMT.

To find out more information on Hive’s eco-tech offering, visit www.hivehome.com



Terms and Conditions

Event Details

The Solar Henge event, hosted by Hive, will take place at Alexandra Palace on Saturday, 29th March, from 10 AM - 12 PM. The event is free to attend, and participation is on a first-come, first-served basis. All ages may attend, but those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.



Energy Usage/ Sustainability

The energy generated from Solar Henge will be used to power elements of the event.

*Availability of food and beverages is subject to supply and may be limited. Vegan and vegetarian options are available. Please state allergies when considering your order to a member of the hospitality team.



Safety and Liability

Protective eyewear will be provided on-site for safe solar eclipse viewing. Hive is not responsible for any injury resulting from failure to use protective eyewear correctly.

Attendees participate at their own risk. Hive is not liable for any loss, damage, or personal injury occurring at the event, except where required by law.



Marketing and Data Collection

A QR code will be displayed on-site, directing attendees to further information about Hive’s eco-conscious initiatives. By scanning the QR code and providing details, attendees consent to receiving marketing communications from Hive, which they can opt out of at any time.



Event Changes and Cancellation

Hive reserves the right to modify or cancel the event at any time due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather conditions or technical issues. Any updates will be communicated via Hive’s official channels.



General

By attending, participants agree to these Terms & Conditions. Hive reserves the right to refuse entry or participation to anyone who disrupts the event.



About Hive

Hive is an eco-tech company on a mission to transform home energy and build a greener, fairer, future for all. Part of the Centrica family, we have helped millions of customers around the UK take a step closer to achieving their eco-energy potential. And looking ahead, our range of pioneering technology – like energy-saving light bulbs, smart meters, solar panels and super-efficient heat pumps – is ready to make home energy even greener, cheaper and easier to use.