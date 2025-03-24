beVisioneers Global Summit 2025 Calls for Shared Agency in Environmental Action



beVisioneers: The Mercedes-Benz Fellowship is convening a global gathering of emerging eco-innovators and leading sustainability voices at GOLDBERG[WERK] – Raum für Events, Stuttgart, Germany from April 8-10, 2025.



As the world’s largest fellowship for young environmental innovators, beVisioneers is on a mission to empower 10,000 eco-innovators and contributors by 2030, providing them with the training, resources, and networks to turn planet-positive ideas into scalable solutions.



With the theme "Shared Agency," the Global Summit 2025 will spotlight the power of collaborative leadership in addressing the biggest climate and sustainability issues of our time.



“For too long, leadership has been defined by singular figures—those with institutional power, capital, or influence. But climate action demands shared agency—a model where communities, young leaders, and those most affected by the crisis co-create solutions that are inclusive, scalable, and sustainable” says Mariah Levin, beVisioneers Executive Director



A Catalyst for Action and Innovation



The three-day event will unite 150 Fellows from more than 55 countries, alongside global experts in sustainability, business, and philanthropy, to explore new ways of leading, innovating, and driving systemic change.



Designed to accelerate bold ideas and partnerships, the beVisioneers Global Summit 2025 will feature:



Breakthrough environmental solutions from the next generation of eco-innovators.

High-level dialogues with Mercedes-Benz executives and global thought leaders.

Collaborative spaces where young changemakers connect with industry experts, funders, and policymakers.

Exclusive media opportunities to amplify the most promising sustainability venture of tomorrow.



Global Experts & Changemakers Take the Stage



The Global Summit will bring together renowned thought leaders and industry pioneers, including Dr. Krithi Karanth, Chief Executive Director at the Centre for Wildlife Studies, Juan Carlos Thomas, Vice President of Entrepreneurship & New Ventures at TechnoServe, and Caroline Reid, Senior Sustainability Director at Oatly.



Fellows such as Josephine Katumba from South Africa will also be at the Summit. Josephine co-developed Gcwalisa, a waste-free bulk food model that lowers costs, reduces plastic waste, and strengthens community ties. Instead of imposing an external solution, she built a system with and for her community—demonstrating that true impact comes from trust, collaboration, and shared ownership of change.



These experts, alongside beVisioneers Fellows, will explore how shared agency can catalyse real-world impact—whether through grassroots conservation, sustainable business, or systemic policy shifts.



“The Global Summit 2025 is more than an event; it’s a rallying point for global collaboration, accelerating the leadership and ideas that will shape the sustainable future we urgently need. In the shadow of the world, the light of tomorrow takes shape” says Katherin Kirschenmann, Founder of The DO School Fellowships and beVisioneers: The Mercedes-Benz Fellowship.



beVisioneers is fully funded by donations from Mercedes-Benz and is independently designed and operated by the non-profit organization The DO School Fellowships gGmbH.



For media inquiries, interviews, or event details, contact:

???? comms@bevisioneers.world

???? GOLDBERG[WERK], Stuttgart|April 8-10, 2025