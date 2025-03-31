Opening in the bustling food and drinks hub of Charlotte Street in Fitzrovia, La SPOT is intent on infusing the best of French and Spanish cuisine into lunchtimes in the capital.



La SPOT is opening its doors on April 2nd, 2025 with free Brioche to the first 200 visitors.



Founded off the back of shared obsessions for brioche, tapas, and wine among the restaurant’s three founders, La SPOT is arriving in April 2025 to deliver a fresh range of small plate options that infuse Western European staples.



Positioning "brioche as the hero ingredient – simple, sexy, craveable," as a starting point, La SPOT attempts to pack strong flavours into indulgent tapas dishes that seek to appeal to the cravings of London’s workforce.



Nestled in Charlotte Street, at the gateway between Soho and Fitzrovia, La SPOT reinvents London’s working lunch with the same irresistible and irreverent pazzazz that fills the area.



La SPOT’s menu unites tastes of France and Spain for creations that can’t be found elsewhere in the capital. One example of this can be found in the restaurant’s flagship menu item, the Brioche Octopus Hot Dog, which is comprised of a slow-cooked octopus tentacle in onion marmalade with Makato cheese, potato julienne and hot paprika for a full-bodied flavour experience.



From the butter-adorned glory of soft hot dog buns to fluffy sandwich bread, La SPOT’s expansive range of brioche selections is designed to cater to the lunchtime cravings of millions of the capital’s workforce. The restaurant’s brioche menu items include:



OXTAIL AND CHEDDAR



Pulled oxtail with red wine sauce, cheddar, black pepper, and wild rocket



RED PRAWNS



Red prawns cooked with kimchi, fresh ginger, and crispy rice



VEGETARIAN/VEGAN



Sauted vegetables with garlic, green apple, tomato juice and goat (or vegan) cheese



OCTOPUS HOT DOG



Slow-cooked octopus leg in onion marmalade with Makato cheese, potato julianne and hot paprika



Featuring its own dedicated bar, Wine SPOT, the restaurant is also keen to establish itself as one of Fitzrovia’s primary venues for liquid lunches and afternoon tipples.



With opening hours ranging from 12pm until 10pm, La SPOT transforms from a competitively priced lunchtime location into a matinee haunt and evening tapas hub for city workers, locals, foodie tourists, and students alike throughout the day.



La SPOT’s mantra is “simple, but never boring”, and its founders have used this commitment to reinvent some classic dishes like loaded fries to encompass a more European twist.



With its Patatas Cheddar and Jamon dish, La SPOT’s commitment to action-packed simplicity sees the dish adorned with creamy cheddar sauce and fine-cut jamón to reimagine one of London’s most popular gastronomic sides orders.



La SPOT aims to make work lunches in the capital unforgettable, with interactions packed into every touchpoint, and shareable conversations on food packaging, napkins, and the restaurant’s menus in a bid to foster a more engaging and immersive dining experience.



Arriving in Charlotte Street in April, La SPOT intends to make lunchtimes in Fitzrovia more indulgent. By infusing French and Spanish stylings, the new restaurant will bring new perspectives to small plate concepts throughout the capital.



More about La SPOT



Where is it? 18 Charlotte St, London, W1T 2LZ

When does it open?: April 2nd, 2025

Website: https://laspotlondon.co.uk/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/laspot.london