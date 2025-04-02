This is a huge breakthrough for pharmacovigilance and patient safety

Dublin, Ireland - April 2nd, 2025 -– Biologit, a specialist in advanced, technology-enabled safety surveillance solutions for life sciences, has launched a world-first automation solution for local literature monitoring. Biologit for Local Literature™ solves the costly and complex problem of how to reliably identify adverse events and relevant safety information across the full spectrum of local literature sources, including non-indexed and hard-to-access country-specific publications.



The new managed data service, which is already live at a top 10 global biopharma company, fills a critical gap in current international safety surveillance. That’s because a significant proportion of adverse events first come to light via discrete local medical publications and online sources that are not picked up by routine open-source global literature searches. The activity’s critical importance is recognised by regulators, which mandate that pharma companies screen for safety events in all relevant markets.



The traditional screening process for local medical literature is inefficient and unreliable:



• Highly manual and time-consuming, it requires dedicated staff at an affiliate or regional level;

• It yields only limited safety information. Errors and omissions are common;

• These issues are compounded by inconsistency in the format, indexing; access issues (e.g. paid subscriptions/print-only formats); language barriers; and variances in regulators’ reporting expectations.



Biologit for Local Literature uses advanced technology to overcome this challenge, efficiently, reliably and at scale. It has been shown to yield a 15-fold acceleration in safety event reporting when applied to a broad spectrum of local sources across 30 EU countries, with impressive accuracy.



Optimised algorithms, closely governed



Biologit for Local Literature uses a technology-based ingestion model developed by Biologit’s expert engineers. Each source is evaluated, and proprietary technology methods (including optimised algorithms that act as automated ‘crawlers’ per site) are used to support the ingest of any non-indexed in-country literature source as required. Even hard-to-reach print sources, conference proceedings and websites are included. As part of the managed service, Biologit’s operations team then confirms the findings manually, balancing process innovation with strong governance to contain any risk and ensure the product is audit-ready.



This innovative solution complements the company’s existing Biologit Database™, an extensive and continuously updated range of indexed, open-source global, regional and national medical publications and online resources. The ability to screen more diverse, non-standardised local sources in a reliable and highly efficient way - and filter searches by country - via Biologit’s new bespoke managed data service, rounds off the solution suite.



The combined 360-degree screening is powered by Biologit Platform™, Biologit’s powerful scientific literature monitoring platform, which features flexible workflow and unique AI productivity features. Biologit for Local Literature removes the final source of pain and risk from literature monitoring, raising the overall benefit to patient safety. ALL safety events are accessible via a single window, or query.



Delivered via the Biologit Platform, Biologit for Local Literature covers all countries and includes automated machine translation for hundreds of languages. The innovative technology allows for country-level data filtering for specific local searches, and individual country reporting and audit trails. It also supports single, integrated searches for global and local safety events.



Commenting on the significance of Biologit for Local Literature, Nicole Baker, Biologit’s CEO and co-founder, said:



“This is a huge breakthrough for pharmacovigilance and patient safety. Truly comprehensive local literature screening has been a huge headache – and cost – for the pharma industry up to now. Worse than that, it hasn’t delivered. This world-first, tech-enabled managed service ensures accurate and complete coverage for all journals, websites and subscription-based publications of interest in a country, delivered with unprecedented efficiency.



“Our use of automation allows us to do this at scale. This is not about assigning large service teams, or trying to track everything in spreadsheets. With Biologit for Local Literature we harness technology including specially-developed crawlers which are fast and reliable, and everything is properly overseen by our skilled people, to verify the accuracy and reliability of the output. Given the high sensitivity of patient safety, and the strict PV/Regulatory requirements, we have taken great pains to balance innovation and risk, and the results are exceeding all expectations.”



A new white paper, A World First: Integrated, Automated Global & Local Literature Monitoring for Pharmacovigilance is available for download on the Biologit website here. To arrange a 1:1 demonstration please email jean.redmond@biologit.com.







About Biologit

Biologit is an innovator in pharmacovigilance (PV), revolutionising the way that life science organisations handle literature review and monitoring, using cutting-edge automation technology wherever appropriate. Founded with a mission to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency, Biologit empowers pharmaceutical, biotech and PV service providers to simplify and streamline their processes. At the heart of Biologit’s Platform is its AI-powered literature automation tool, designed to transform manual and time-intensive tasks into seamless, efficient workflows. Biologit adheres to the highest industry standards, including ISO 27001 certification, GxP compliance, and alignment with FDA regulations.



