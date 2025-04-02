Launching exclusively on www.spectrumcollections.com|April 1st, 12PM



Spectrum Collections introduces its latest innovation: the Everyday Essentials Collection, a curated line-up of tools and accessories designed to streamline and elevate everyday makeup routines. Combining functionality, versatility, and Spectrum’s signature attention to design, this collection brings together all the essential tools required for professional-level results, whether used by makeup artists or beauty enthusiasts.



With a focus on multi-use, space-saving tools, the collection features a range of 5 double-ended brushes, crafted to reduce kit bulk while maximising artistry. Complemented by versatile blending sponges, clear nesting makeup bags, and essential accessories such as the Body Brush, Velvet Powder Puffs, and a plush Headband & Wrist Cuff Set, the collection offers a complete solution for complexion perfection, precise application, and an organised kit.



Thoughtfully developed to meet the needs of both industry professionals and consumers alike, the Everyday Essentials Collection is designed to simplify makeup application without compromising on performance or style.



Collection Overview:

Dual-Ended Brushes — £12.99 each

The Foundation & Concealer Brush

The Sculpt & Contour Brush

The Buff & Blend Brush

The Powder & Brighten Brush

The Blush & Blend Brush



Key Accessories:

Beauty Kit Cream Makeup Bag — £19.99

On-the-Go Black Makeup Bag — £14.99

XL Blending Sponge — £8.99

Dual Coverage Blending Sponge — £8.99

Body Brush — £14.99

Headband & Wrist Cuff Set — £9.99

2 Piece Velvet Powder Puff Set — £11.99



With this launch, Spectrum Collections continues its mission to deliver professional-grade tools with thoughtful design and everyday practicality at their core.



The Everyday Essentials Collection will be available exclusively at www.spectrumcollections.com from 12PM, 1st April.



For press enquiries, samples, and additional information, please contact:

Hannah Pycroft

hannah@spectrumcollections.com