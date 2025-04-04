The event positions the island as a cultural destination and promotes the music industry

-Major international and Spanish artists including Massive Attack, Iggy Pop, Suede, Nathy Peluso, Bad Gyal, Rigoberta Bandini, Antònia Font and Dorian

-The electronic stage La Plaza will make the crowd dance with renowned Ecuadorian producer and electronic pioneer Nicola Cruz headlining Thursday, Chloé Caillet on Friday and Carlita on Saturday, amongst others

-Music and art come together to showcase the island's culture on the Govern de les Illes Balears - Mallorca stage, with Mallorcan designer Pablo Erroz

-Successful mobility and sustainability plan will continue, which was recognized at the Iberian Festival Awards with the national award for ‘Contribution to Sustainability’

-In-person professional sessions for music industry professionals will take place on May 30 at Es Baluard Museu d'Art Contemporani in Palma.

-OFF Mallorca Live programme will feature five parallel events in unique settings across the island.

-3-day and single-day tickets are on sale from €63 at mallorcalivefestival.com and the official ticketing website Entradas.com



The Balearic Islands' biggest and most important music event, Mallorca Live Festival, has unveiled the full lineup for its eighth edition at a press conference in Madrid. Taking place in Calvià on June 12, 13, and 14, Mallorca Live will feature major international and Spanish artists including Massive Attack, Iggy Pop, Suede, Nathy Peluso, Bad Gyal, Rigoberta Bandini, Antònia Font, and Dorian, amongst others.



Mallorca Live CEO Álvaro Martínez said: “Since our inception, we've understood that the festival goes far beyond music. The event positions the island as a cultural destination and promotes the music industry, and it's a project we're currently working on based on three pillars: sustainability, tradition, and quality of experience. We continue working to generate the lowest environmental impact on the destination, to showcase Mallorca's culture and tradition, and to offer the best experience with improvements within the venue for our attendees, a local, national, and international audience with a high cultural level who love to travel, attracted by music and to enjoy the experience.”



Full lineup for eighth edition

Among the latest additions is the legendary New York band and emblem of American psychedelia, Mercury Rev who will perform on Saturday, June 14th. Also joining the festival's final day is an energetic show by DJ and producer duo Elyella and Mallorcan band Go Cactus. Friday 13th will see Galician electro-punk act Grande Amore, Ibizan cumbia band Flor d'Higuera, Swedish band The Family Men and Argentinian artist Maximiliano Calvo take to the stage. Ibizan band Niños Raros and young Palma-based artist Jordan Boyd will perform on Thursday the 12th.



The young Malaga-born artist Anadie is also confirmed for the Radio 3 Stage lineup after being chosen by the listeners of the Hoy Empieza Todo program.



La Plaza Electronic stage

La Plaza Electronic Stage is a space to create a community where some of the most current DJs and producers from different parts of the globe, will make the audience dance with their eclectic sets, ranging from house to techno, through Afro Tech or Turkish psychedelia. Already announced artists include Carlita, Chloé Caillet, Desiree, Kilimanjaro, Tsha and Tripolism, and other names such as Aqutie, Gina Jeanz, Mystery Affair and Yahaira. The decks will also spin with a Mallorcan accent from Discontrol and Enric Ricone B2B Un Southnormal and Senda Fatal from Madrid.



La Plaza Electronic Stage completes its lineup with renowned Ecuadorian producer and electronic pioneer Nicola Cruz set to headline Thursday 12th, along with the already confirmed Gina Jeanz and the recently added artists Aroop Roy, Jane Fitz, Brolorizo, Radioactive Man, and local artists Melohman B2B Los del Ficus. On Friday 13th, Argentine multidisciplinary artist Lourdes Lourdes will perform on Saturday 14th and Tony Caballeros completes the electronic lineup.



Music and art come together at Mallorca Live

Year after year, the festival organizers have made a significant commitment to positioning the event as a cultural hallmark of the island of Mallorca, based on providing attendees with the best experience after their visit to the festival.



Music and art come together in this eighth edition to showcase the island's culture and traditions on the Balearic Islands Government - Mallorca stage. This stage will feature the signature of Mallorcan designer Pablo Erroz, who recently made the prestigious Forbes magazine's list of "the most creative in the business world in 2025" and is the only islander to hold this title.



“It is an honor to be part of the new MLF stage design, a project I admire for its ability to reinvent itself, its roots in the island, as well as its commitment to culture, music, and now also design.” said Erroz “The brand is currently experiencing a moment of maximum transversality and exploration of new paths, which makes this creative challenge even more inspiring and exciting, coupled with the fact that I am working alongside a team that fosters great connections from the island to the world.”



PRO Conference and OFF Mallorca Live

In addition to the festival, the in-person professional conference will return on May 30 at Es Baluard Museu d'Art Contemporani in Palma, serving as a meeting point for music industry professionals. Panel topics and speakers will be announced soon. OFF Mallorca Live is a program of parallel activities, taking music beyond the Calvià with five special events in unique settings across the island. More info coming soon.



Mobility and Sustainability Plan

The Mallorcan festival will continue its successful mobility plan this year, using a shuttle bus service to transport festivalgoers from different parts of the island and promoting environmental responsibility. This plan and the sustainability measures adopted by Mallorca Live Festival in 2024, was recently recognized at the prestigious Iberian Festival Awards, where the festival won the national award for Contribution to Sustainability.



Travel and Accommodation Packages:

To improve the transportation and accommodation offering for all attendees from the Iberian Peninsula and other countries, the festival is once again launching special packages this year that include accommodation and a 3-day festival pass from €300 and the option to add a flight to the package.



All information about the different special packages can be found on the Logitravel website, allowing you to choose the experience that best suits your needs.



Tickets

The last 3-day passes and day tickets are on sale from €63 on the festival website mallorcalivefestival.com and the official ticket office Entradas.com



