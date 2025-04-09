Gore provides advanced cable solutions to Airbus for Thuraya 4 telecommunications satellite, built for Yahsat Space Services at Space42, the UAE-based, AI-powered SpaceTech company.



PLEINFELD, Germany. (April 2025) — Enabled by technology from W. L. Gore & Associates, Thuraya 4, a geostationary telecommunications satellite, was successfully launched into orbit at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on January 3, 2025. Gore’s proven solutions, including GORE® High Speed Data Cables and GORE® Microwave/RF Assemblies for Spaceflight Applications, are designed and manufactured at its plants in Pleinfeld, Germany, and Dundee, United Kingdom. These technologies play a key role in enabling the satellite’s reliable, durable connectivity, high data rates, and communications coverage.



Expanded global communications connectivity



Thuraya 4, the next-generation mobile communications system, expands global communications connectivity across Europe, Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East. Gore’s collaboration with the prime contractor ensured seamless integration, an efficient build, and on-time delivery for the all-electric Airbus Eurostar Neo Platform, the basis of Thuraya’s expanded capabilities. Airbus shipped the satellite from Toulouse, France to the launch site via its BelugaST “heavy lift” aircraft.



As one of the largest MSS (mobile satellite services) satellites ever produced, Thuraya 4 will enable Space42 to cover a greater spectrum and support customers across multiple industries, including defense, government, and enterprise.



According to Mark McKinnie, Gore’s Director of Strategic Accounts: “Our long-standing partnership with Airbus was key to the smooth build of high-performance, advanced cable solutions for Thuraya 4, ensuring on-time delivery and mission success.” Gore leveraged decades of heritage in developing innovative space technologies to deliver proven, high performing solutions.



During manufacturing, Airbus teams made regular visits to Gore’s Pleinfeld Plant, where the enterprise produces cables, cable assemblies, and aircraft sealants. To meet the increasing demand of aerospace customers, Gore is expanding the factory floor to more than 5,000 square meters. Matt Ballam, Commodity Manager at Airbus Defence and Space, emphasizes: “Everyone was extremely responsive and supportive of the Airbus requirements and couldn't have done more to help. This has become the norm when working with Gore, and Airbus recognizes the reliability of the team and products and looks forward to continuing our strategic partnership in the future.” Matt Ballman, Commodity Manager at Airbus Defence and Space



Gore’s cables and assemblies provide Thuraya with advanced routing flexibility, dynamically providing up to 3200 channels, supporting secure high-speed transfer that improves global connectivity and communications capabilities. These technologies are critical to the satellite’s on-orbit operations. Thuraya 4 is an example of Gore’s commitment to advanced materials science and engineering expertise that support next generation connectivity, strengthening communications from space to earth.



About Gore



W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments — from outer space to the world’s highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With approximately 13,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $5 billion. gore.com



Media contact

Jaskiran Shergill

FINN Partners

United Kingdom

jaskiran.shergill@finnpartners.com



Kachi Akumabor

FINN Partners

United Kingdom

Kachi.akumabor@finnpartners.com